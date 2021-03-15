Coalition Youth Collective Presents 'Dear MapSo...The Conversation' March 18

From the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race and the Coalition Youth Collective:

Be a part of this candid, intergenerational conversation.

This conversation is hosted by the Coalition Youth Collective, a SOMA- based youth organization that uses art as a catalyst to deepen understanding and surface solutions for integration and social justice issues.

Experience the artwork of Ashley Fanka, Tatum Sabin, and Alex Ferrandiz before joining the discussion.

Youth will facilitate community discussions in breakout groups and a Q&A with a youth panel will follow. Pre-register here Everyone is welcome.