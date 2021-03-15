Arts & Culture Community Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

Coalition Youth Collective Presents ‘Dear MapSo…The Conversation’ March 18

By access_timeMar-15-2021

From the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race and the Coalition Youth Collective:

Be a part of this candid, intergenerational conversation.

This conversation is hosted by the Coalition Youth Collective, a SOMA- based youth organization that uses art as a catalyst to deepen understanding and surface solutions for integration and social justice issues.

Experience the artwork of Ashley Fanka, Tatum Sabin, and Alex Ferrandiz before joining the discussion.

Youth will facilitate community discussions in breakout groups and a Q&A with a youth panel will follow. Pre-register here Everyone is welcome.

Other Stories

  • Coalition Youth Collective Presents 'Dear MapSo...The Conversation' March 18
  • Rocket Improv Offers New Class in Slam Poetry
  • SOMA Celebrates Women’s History Month 2021: 'Women Lifting Women'
  • SOMA Cross Cultural Works Creates Community Cookbook to Help Local Food Pantries