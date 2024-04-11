Columbia High School AP Art Showcase Held for First Time at SOPAC, April 11-May 4

From SOMSD:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – For the first time, the annual Columbia High School AP (Advanced Placement) Art Showcase will be presented at the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC). The exhibition, which opens on Thursday, will feature 116 original works by CHS students, including a few that have already received some prestigious recognition.

CHS Visual Arts Teacher Alexandra Cappucci had obtained a grant from the Achieve Foundation that allowed all 17 seniors taking AP art classes to submit portfolios to the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards.

“The Acrobat,” a painting by senior Samuel Taber-Kewene, has earned the student artist a Gold Key Award and the American Vision Nomination from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, which is described as “The nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens” on its website. As an American Vision Award nominee, Taber-Kewene is one of only five student artists from the Northern New Jersey art region who are in the running for a national medal from the organization.

Regie Deeble Jackson, also a senior, received three Gold Key awards – two for her works called “Self Portrait” and “Eclipse” and one for a portfolio of six works entitled “Body Language” – as well as a Silver Key award for “Scared To Look.”

Senior Alister Ramsey and junior Sam Rosenthal were also among those who received honorable mentions for their works.

“I want to congratulate all of our student artists who have contributed works to the upcoming CHS AP Art Showcase,” said Dr. Kevin F. Gilbert, Acting Superintendent of the South Orange and Maplewood School District. “Our award winners have brought tremendous honor to our District as well as Columbia High School, and every one of our student artists in the show has made us all very proud. I want to thank our art teachers for helping our students hone their artistic skills and Mr. Manno for his work in creating opportunities for students to showcase their work.”

“The Columbia High School AP Art Studio Showcase speaks again to our valued partnership with SOPAC as we travel a shared path of equality, desire, and no small amount of passion,” said District Supervisor of Fine and Performing Arts James Manno. “Special thanks to AP Studio Art teacher Ms. Cappucci, whose recruiting efforts resulted in doubling the enrollment numbers of our high school’s AP Studio Art classes. The 116 pieces of artworks produced by these students far exceeded the capacity of the CHS Art Gallery which prompted the discussion to move the exhibit to SOPAC.”

SOPAC Education Programs Manager Linda Beard spoke to the significance of the upcoming exhibition.

“It is truly a serendipitous moment to acknowledge the excellent work being done to empower the youth through art and creativity as these three separate programs come together in April,” Beard said.

The Columbia High School AP Art Showcase will be exhibited at The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC from April 11th through May 4th. An opening reception has been scheduled for Thursday, April 11th from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.