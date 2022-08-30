Elizabeth Ward Land Returns To The Brookside Cabaret August 31 – September 3

From The Paper Mill Playhouse:

This Week at the Brookside Cabaret:

Elizabeth Ward Land

August 31 – September 3

Elizabeth Ward Land returns to the Brookside Cabaret series for her third summer with her ravishing Linda Ronstadt tribute concert, Still Within the Sound of My Voice; it won the 2020 Bistro Award for Outstanding Tribute Show. Liz is known for her versatile career encompassing musicals, plays, concerts, voice-overs, commercials, film, and television. Her Broadway, Off Broadway, tour, and regional credits include Amazing Grace, Memphis, Passion, Sunset Boulevard, The Bedwetter, Curvy Widow, City of Angels, Les Misérables, The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Singin’ in the Rain, and more. She’s performed sold-out concerts at the Green Room 42, 54 Below, SOPAC, and elsewhere across the country. Liz’s acclaimed debut CD, First Harvest, is available on iTunes, Spotify, etc., and the album recording of Still Within the Sound of My Voice was released July 15—both on LML Music.

Upcoming performers include Belinda Allyn (September 7–10), and Kissy Simmons (September 14–17).

In addition to enjoying top-notch entertainment, patrons will enjoy Chef Jacques Marra’s inspired menu, featuring upscale New American cuisine including mussels Provencal, lobster quesadilla, caprese salad and other seasonal favorites.

Brookside seating is $35 plus a $36 per person prix fixe menu. Bar seating is $20 plus a $25 food and drink minimum per person from an à la carte menu.

The Carriage House Restaurant at the F.M. Kirby Carriage House opens for alfresco dining and cabaret Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:00pm (seating for dinner begins at 5:30pm). Reservations are required. Visit www.PaperMill.org or call 973.376.4343.

● ● ●

PAPER MILL PLAYHOUSE, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is a nationally renowned, not-for-profit theater under the direction of Mark S. Hoebee (Producing Artistic Director) and Mike Stotts (Managing Director). A beloved NJ arts institution since 1938, Paper Mill creates and produces groundbreaking new musicals and reimagined classics. Several productions have gone on to Broadway and launched national tours, including Disney’s Newsies, Les Misérables, Honeymoon in Vegas, A Bronx Tale, and Bandstand. The theater is also the home of an award-winning center for musical theater education and artist training, with outreach programs that impact tens of thousands of students each year. As one of the nation’s premier musical theaters, Paper Mill fosters a creative environment to advance the art form, educate students, develop future theater lovers, nurture inclusion, and provide access for all. Paper Mill Playhouse programs are made possible, in part, by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Paper Mill Playhouse is a member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, the Council of Stock Theatres, and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.