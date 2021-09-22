Arts & CultureCommunityMaplewoodSponsored

Elusive Sounds Maplewood to Hold 3rd Record Fair + Music Extravaganza Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Woodland

by Elusive Sounds Maplewood
written by Elusive Sounds Maplewood
From Elusive Sounds Maplewood

Maplewood residents Charles Maggio and Jennifer Klein are hosting the 3rd Maplewood Record Fair on Sunday, November 14 from 10am – 4pm at The Woodland. 

Around 40 vendors will sell items that are music, art, movie, and collectibles related. Patrons will find an eclectic assortment of vinyl records, music paraphernalia, collectibles, vintage clothing, comics, books, and more!  Vegan and vegetarian treats available. Doors will be open, lots of fresh air, and masks required! 

Where?

The Woodland in Maplewood, NJ

60 WOODLAND ROAD, MAPLEWOOD, NJ 07040

https://www.thewoodlandnj.com/

When?

Sunday, November 14 

10AM-4PM

Admission: $3

Under 18 free

Contact/questions/interested vendors

Reach out to Charles Maggio or Jennifer Klein soundselusive@gmail.com

347-262-8736 

Facebook event link: https://fb.me/e/1kgM3PLqK

