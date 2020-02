Valley Arts, a gallery and community art space in the historic Valley Arts District straddling Orange and West Orange, will be showcasing the work of eight sculptors from Zimbabwe, starting Febuary 7.

Titled “Faces from Zimbabwe: A collection of recent Shona . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.