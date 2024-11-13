Arts & CultureSchools / Kids

Former Seth Boyden Principal Has 2nd Act — on New York Stage

Former Seth Boyden Principal Mark Quiles, who retired from his education career in 2016, has been actively pursuing his second act — scoring roles in New Jersey and New York theater productions as an Equity actor, and is now appearing in the lead role in the off-off Broadway world premier of Oud Player on the Tel.

The play is set in the foothills of Jerusalem in 1947 and follows Amir, a Palestinian olive farmer and Sufi, who befriends a Jewish refugee from Europe. According to Quiles, it’s “a challenging subject matter indeed, especially in this current time and current events over the past couple of days, months and years.”

Broadway World reports, “The play’s surrealist style, underscored by live oud music, draws inspiration from Fiddler on the Roof, providing a poignant yet darkly comedic exploration of the pursuit of coexistence.”

Oud Player on the Tel runs Tuesdays through Sundays until November 24 at the HERE Arts Center, 145 6th Avenue in NYC.  Purchase tickets here.

