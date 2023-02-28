Arts & CultureCommunityMaplewoodSouth Orange

From Dionne Warwick to Ultimate Frisbee, ‘Mapso Podso’ Highlights Maplewood & South Orange

by Donny Levit
written by Donny Levit
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Want to know what is happening in your community?
WE MAKE IT EASY!

Try a subscription today, and you’ll get full access to The Village Green and experience the best local news coverage around.

If you are a current subscriber Please login to continue reading.

Choose Your Plan:

Start your $1 trial today and get access to all our exclusive content for a month, plus breaking news alerts and more.

$1.00

Then $7.00 Per Month.
Cancel at anytime.

Start your 30-Day Trial
Yearly Plan

1-Year

$55

Only $4.58 Per Month.
Cancel at anytime.

Subscribe

If you have any questions about your subscription, visit this page.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Long-Delayed Integration Survey Gleans Limited Response From Black...

Maplewood Theater Might Live Again — in ‘Limited’...

South Orange-Maplewood BOE to Vote on Revised Busing...

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Maplewood & South Orange Stand With...

Maplewood Dems to Host Virtual Session for Potential...

South Orange Municipal Election Is May 9; Deadline...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE