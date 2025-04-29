INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition Opens May 15 at SOPAC

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is proud to announce the return of the INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition, a showcase of exceptional visual art created by high school students from across Essex County. This vibrant and inspiring exhibition will be on display in the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery from May 15 through August 17, 2025, with an opening reception scheduled for Thursday, May 15, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Admission is free and open to the public.

Since its inception in 2015, INSPIRED MINDS has provided a unique platform for young artists to experience a fully professional gallery process—from juried selection and installation to an opening reception and exhibition. This year, over 1,000 submissions were received from students across Essex County, with a jury of distinguished artists and curators selecting about 80 outstanding pieces to be featured. All high schools in Essex county are invited to take part, and participating schools include Columbia High School, Cedar Grove High School, Milburn High School, Orange High School, and many more.

About the Exhibition

The INSPIRED MINDS exhibition exemplifies SOPAC’s commitment to arts education and community engagement. It honors the legacy of Milly Iris, the gallery’s namesake, whose passion for supporting emerging artists is at the heart of this program. The exhibition celebrates the diversity of artistic voices in Essex County while fostering creativity and validating the achievements of young talent.

“INSPIRED MINDS is more than an exhibition—it’s a celebration of young artists finding their voice,” said Linda Beard. “At SOPAC, we believe in nurturing creative expression, and this program gives high school students a professional platform to share their perspectives on a broader scale. It’s always incredible to witness the depth, talent, and vision these high schoolers bring to our gallery.”_

The opening on May 15th will also see the awarding of the 3rd annual Paul Bartick Emerging Artist Award to Obenewaa Frimpomaa.







About Obenewaa Frimpomaa

Obenewaa Frimpomaa is an exceptionally talented senior at Millburn High School and artist of Ghanian descent whose work focuses on themes of identity, history, and the empowerment of underrepresented voices, particularly Black women. Her art practice is deeply rooted in portraiture, aiming to foster intimate conversations about history, culture, and community.

She incorporates various materials and techniques, including charcoal, ink, gouache, and digital tools, to create pieces that are both visually striking and socially meaningful. She was awarded two Scholastic National Gold Art Medals and has been recognized as one of the top young artists in the nation.

Beyond her artwork, Obenewaa is a poet and leader. As an active member of the Black Student Union, she is passionate about using her creativity to inspire and uplift others.

“Participating in SOPAC’s 2023 Inspired Minds Youth Arts Exhibition was a pivotal moment in my artistic journey, and empowered me to continue creating art that speaks to our collective experiences.” said Ms. Frimpomaa, “This opportunity allowed me to see the beauty and importance of sharing our unique stories and amplifying the stories of underrepresented ones.”

“The Paul Bartick Emerging Artist Award celebrates her immense talent and potential to make a lasting impact in the world.” said SOPAC’s Executive Director, Lana Rogachevskaya, “SOPAC is honored to support Obenewaa’s journey as she continues to inspire others through her creativity.”

About the Paul Bartick Emerging Artist Award

Presented annually to a middle or high school student, the Paul Bartick Emerging Artist Award honors young artists who have shown exceptional commitment to and talent in the arts. Honorees may be painters, sculptors, musicians, poets, dancers, actors, and more.

To be eligible for the award, students must be involved in one of SOPAC’s Arts Education programs and be nominated by their arts teacher or instructor who will submit an application on their behalf to SOAPC in the fall. Selected students receive a commemorative plaque and a monetary award to be used to support continuing arts education, lessons, programs, or materials.

Event Details

Opening Reception: Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Exhibition Dates: May 15 – August 17, 2025

Location: Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC (1 SOPAC Way, South Orange, NJ)

Admission: Free ( RSVP Suggested for the Opening Reception )

Support for Young Artists

The INSPIRED MINDS program is generously sponsored by the Iris Family Foundation, with framing donated by the South Orange Frame Shop.

Visitors interested in purchasing artwork can contact Linda Beard at (973) 382-1035 or [email protected].

Join us at SOPAC to celebrate the creativity and talent of Essex County’s young artists.

For more information about this event or other gallery exhibitions, visit SOPAC’s website or contact Linda Beard directly.

# # # #

About SOPAC

The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies, and an annual juried art exhibit entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly twenty years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.