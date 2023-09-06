Arts & CultureCommunityFreeMaplewoodSouth OrangeSponsored

Joyce Carol Oates and 60 Children’s Authors to Headline MAPSO Book Festival on Sunday, October 1

by MAPSO Book Fest
From MAPSO Book Festival:

The MAPSO Book Festival will return for its seventh year on Sunday, October 1st, from 11AM-4PM at the Woodland. 

Iconic author Joyce Carol Oates will appear at noon, talking about her new short story collection, Zero Sum. Other adult authors include best-sellers Mary Beth Keane, Laura Spence-Ash, Kim Coleman Foote, and local writers Eliza Minot, Laura Sims, Boo Trundle and Ibi Zoboi. The full adult schedule is available HERE

Our children’s area will feature 60—our most ever!—picture book and middle grade authors, including Nick Bruel, Jay Cooper, Ethan Berlin, Tracey Baptiste, Sayantani DasGupta, and Valerie Bolling. The full kid’s list is available HERE.

We will also have fun and games for the whole family, as well as lots of green and orange balloons! 

THE ENTIRE FESTIVAL IS FREE OF CHARGE!

For more information, go to our website, mapsobookfest.org

 

