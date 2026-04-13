Lauryn Hill Returns to Columbia High School to Sponsor Fashion Show Fundraiser for Students

Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Lauryn Hill returned to Columbia High School on April 10 for the gMAC Harlem Renaissance Fashion Show that showcased student talent and hard work, and raised money for scholarships that support college visits and academic enrichment opportunities for students.

“This was a wonderful event,” Hill said as she came on stage. Then she introduced her daughter, a senior who hosted the show, saying, “This is my daughter, Sara Marley, for those who don’t know. She was a wonderful, fabulous host. This was a wonderful event. We should have done this every year!”

Hill’s involvement helped the show reach new heights for both gMAC (Global Majority Achievement Club) and Columbia High School’s Fashion Club, with Hill providing high-quality designer clothing and styling from her own closet, and contributing to the scholarship fund. Through Hill, participants in the show had the opportunity to work with stylists and wear designer pieces, an experience many students may have not otherwise had access to.

When Hill came on stage after the fashion show, she turned to the students and said, “You look beautiful.” Acknowledging her team, Hill added, “I want to thank my wonderful glam squad,” and her personal stylist: “She spearheaded this. Listen, she was digging around in my closet, and I said, ‘You can’t let everybody wear all my pieces. Hold on.'”

Despite the celebrity that Hill brought to the event, the heart of the show rested in the students’ involvement. The event is largely student-run, with junior Jordan Mann serving as director in partnership with school district counselor Marcia Hicks, who leads the National Honor Society chapter at Columbia High School and established and runs the gMAC.

Reflecting on the months of preparation leading up to Friday’s showcase, Jordan said, “This is a really exciting event to be a part of, I’m so happy to be a part of it and lead it this year. We have really been able to expand and open up with Ms. Lauryn Hill sponsoring the event.”

Hill also brought Hicks onto stage after the show, thanked her and encouraged the audience to “support and donate to the cause.”

Leading up to the showcase, students devoted long hours behind the scenes. Columbia High School Fashion Club members manually designed and sewed original pieces for the show, while others contributed their own handmade outfits from home. The result was a diverse and beautiful collection that evoked the Harlem Renaissance but also represented individual student identity and innovation. In addition to fashion design, student photographers played a crucial role in building excitement leading up to the event, taking hundreds of images at photoshoots and rehearsals to create promotional content and document the work.

Along with the support of Ms. Lauryn Hill, the event was also supported by Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, among others.

Attendees participated in a silent auction, with funds going to both National Honors Society and gMAC and supporting students in creating pathways and opportunities for academic success.

Norah Pharaon is a member of the Columbia High School National Honors Society and is working with Village Green as a paid freelancer through a grant from the NJ Civic Information Consortium.