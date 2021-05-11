Lydia Johnson Dance School and Camp Announces Open Registration for Two Unique Summer Programs

From Lydia Johnson Dance School

Dance Camp 2021: Dance to the Music – For rising 3rd graders and up, middle school and high school Teen Intern Program

Two week sessions. Register for one week or for both!

July 5-9 and/or July 12-16. Camp runs 9am- 12pm

Dance to the Great Ballet Composers For 3-5 year olds

Classes will be 9:30-10:30 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Register for July 5,7,9 and/or July 12,14,16.

Registration Link for either program:

https://dancestudio-pro.com/online/lydiajohnsondance

More Info: ljdanceschool@gmail.com

A dance camp for thoughtful, creative young dancers, actors, singers and athletes. Beginners are welcome. The camp experience will include 2 technique classes each day and the joy of making your own dances. By encouraging more awareness of musical theme and variation, young dancers will increase the beauty of their dancing and choreography. Small groups will work with a wide range of world, contemporary, pop, acoustic, 20th century and classical music. Exciting Music Workshops will be presented by guest musicians with a range of instruments.

The LJD School and Camp offer a creative, fine arts approach as an alternative to commercial dance education. Each year children at this esteemed camp find their own niche and blossom with confidence as they learn to experience the art of making their own dances! The program is full of warmth, fun and exciting activities.

This year campers will be dancing outside on The Burgdorff Center patio and lawns. Small groups, with parent permission, may dance inside the studio which is large and all windows can be open. Masks are required in either setting. The LJD Company dancers will be teaching and will share excerpts of our professional repertory as safety allows.

This one hour creative ballet class will be held M,W,F from 9:30-10:30 and will introduce very young dancers to the music of great ballet composers in a child oriented and imaginative way. Our little dancers will continue to learn the pre-ballet basics as well as expanding into a wider ballet experience! Using the basic story lines of ballets by Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Stravinsky and Aaron Copeland our 3–5 year olds will add their own free-dancing to these great ballets. The class will take place at The Burgdorff Center in Maplewood Village and given this beautiful location we will include a “nature and dance” walk around the grounds each day. There will be several guest musicians playing instruments and discussing rhythm and harmony as well.

The School: www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com

The Company: www.lydiajohnsondance.org