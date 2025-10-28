Maplewood Awarded Over $700K in State Preservation Grant for Woodland Restoration

From Maplewood Township:

MAPLEWOOD, NJ [October 24, 2025] – With the help of a new state preservation grant awarded on September 25, Maplewood’s historic building, The Woodland (60 Woodland Road), is getting a restoration starting in 2026.

The Township of Maplewood was awarded a grant of $702,850 for The Woodland from the New Jersey Historic Trust, as part of a state-wide initiative to save and promote historic sites throughout New Jersey. Sixty-seven preservation planning, municipal, county, and regional planning, heritage tourism, and capital projects are included in this year’s list of recommendations – and the grant for The Woodland was awarded thanks in part to the Maplewood Historic Preservation Commission, which has achieved a Certified Local Government designation from the New Jersey Historic Preservation Office.

“The volunteers who make up the Maplewood Historic Preservation Commission (MHPC) are thrilled to help preserve The Woodland’s legacy,” said MHPC Chair Daniel Wright. “Getting Maplewood Village listed on the State and National Registers and creating a long-range maintenance plan for The Woodland has made the Township eligible for these opportunities. We are grateful for the collaboration with the Engineering & Public Works Department, the Township Committee, and Connolly & Hickey Historical Architects.”

Located in the heart of Maplewood Village, the Woodland’s Georgian Revival style mansion and adjoining auditorium (designed by prominent clubhouse architect Clifford Wendehack) have been a hub for Maplewood’s vibrant cultural and civic life since its inception in 1930 as the Maplewood Woman’s Club. Today, the Woodland is owned and operated by the Township of Maplewood, which is dedicated to its use for cultural, educational and recreational activities that reflect the diverse character of the community.

“New Jersey has made a significant impact in our nation’s history. This impact is visible in our state’s incredible array of historic sites spanning nearly three centuries where residents and tourists alike can learn about and appreciate New Jersey’s unique heritage,” said NJ Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Jacquelyn A. Suárez. “Our state’s historic places are worth protecting and we’re proud to be a part of the preservation effort.”

The grant will be used for work in The Woodland’s Great Hall, including structural upgrades in the roof, restoration of wood doors and sidelights, removal of aluminum siding and trim, and revealing of the (currently covered) windows above the side doorways.

“We’re thrilled to be able to obtain funding to help us on restoration projects at the Woodland,” said Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams. “This beautiful building is one of our town’s most beloved historical venues – and it is only going to get more gorgeous with each restoration effort. I’m excited to see how this historic building transforms.”