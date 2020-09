As the realities of the pandemic set in last March, music venues around the world went eerily silent. Massive festivals cancelled their annual gatherings, small music venues shuttered, recording studios shut down their mixing boards, and band practices great and small were put on ice.

Guitarist Mark Loughney had other ideas.

By . . .

Dear readers, if you are seeing this box, you are reading one of the very few current articles behind our paywall. Village Green has been making the vast majority of our content FREE and OUTSIDE the paywall in order to disseminate vital information during the spread of COVID-19. To help us keep the lights on and pay our vendors and freelancers, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.