Maplewood Students at Kent Place School Perform With Honor Choir in Dallas

From Kent Place School:

Two Maplewood girls who are students at Kent Place School were selected to perform in the Honor Choir at the 2025 American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) National Conference in Dallas, TX.

Only 1,200 middle and high school students were selected from 5,000 plus students that auditioned throughout the United States. The prestigious ACDA National Honor Choir performed on March 22 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center —

considered one of the world’s best concert halls, and well known for its exceptional acoustics.

The American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) is a nationally recognized nonprofit membership organization with a mission to inspire excellence and nurture lifelong involvement in choral music for everyone through education, performance, composition, and advocacy.

Approximately 6,000 individuals attended the National Conference March 18-22 in Dallas — the premier gathering for choral music professionals — from legends in the field to emerging professionals. The conference attracted vocalists, educators, conductors, composers, and choral industry partners from around the world.

Approximately 300 students were selected through a competitive, nationwide blind-audition to join the 5th -7 th Grades Treble Honor Choir, directed by Dr. Marcela Molina. Participating vocalists from Kent Place School were Alina R. (fifth grade) and Ava S. (seventh grade), both residents of Maplewood. Dr. Lori Mirabal (Kent Place teacher, professional opera singer, and Maplewood resident), chaperoned the girls. The Choir performed six pieces, including “We are the music makers” by Reginal Wright and “The Little Creek” by Matt Carlson. “Cuando la cumbia traiga lluvia” by Camilo Rojas & Juan Camilo Molina was specially commissioned for this group.’

About Kent Place School

Kent Place School is an all-girls K through 12 independent college preparatory day school with a

coeducational preschool, located in Summit, NJ.