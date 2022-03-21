Arts & CultureCommunityMaplewood

Maplewood to Host Virtual Update on Library Renovation Design March 22

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From Maplewood Township:

Maplewood Library and Sage & Coombe Architects will present a virtual unveiling of the final design plans for the Main Library on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 7 p.m. The new space will be a light infused, technologically updated, LEED-certified building that encourages both quiet study and interaction, life-long learning and innovation while offering something for every member of our community. The building has been re-designed to make it more resistant to storm surge flooding. Registration is required. Register here.

Read more about plans to renovate the library:

 

A rendering provided via the Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation

