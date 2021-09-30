Big Changes at the Maplewood Library Are Happening Monday, October 4

From the Maplewood Library:

Maplewood Library is moving forward with plans to build a Library for the 21st Century, and is committed to always providing excellent service to the community.

The Main Library at 51 Baker St. is closed, and is being prepared for construction. A formal good-bye celebration wasn’t possible due to flood damage from Hurricane Ida, but we will have so much to celebrate in the coming days. Be on the lookout for details in an upcoming email.

Beginning Monday, October 4, Adult and Children’s/Teen services will be available at separate locations.

Adult Services will be located at 129 Boyden Ave, adjacent to the pool parking lot. The following Adult Services will be available at this location:

Reference services

New adult books, DVDs and audiobooks

Periodicals and newspapers

Public computers for ages 18 and up pending network installation

Printing, copying, scanning and wireless printing

Holds pickups and returns

Notary services by appointment

Adult Service hours beginning October 4:

Monday-Thursday 10-8

Friday & Saturday 10-5

The Hilton Branch, at 1688 Springfield Ave. will now a dedicated Children’s and Teen Library, offering the following:

Reference services for Children and Teens

Children’s and Teen books, DVDs and audiobooks

Dedicated Children’s and Teen computers

Children’s and Teen programming

Holds pickups and returns

Printing, copying, scanning and wireless printing

Hilton Branch hours are:

Monday-Thursday 10-8

Friday & Saturday 10-5

The Maplewood Library project, “Writing a New Story, A Library for the 21st Century”, includes a total reconstruction of the building, with a ground level main entrance, enhanced technology, more meeting and program spaces and an expanded collection. Centrally located elevators and restrooms will ensure accessibility for all patrons. A Local History Room and MakerSpace will be added, and the building will feature an outdoor reading terrace and easy access to Memorial Park. The Children’s Room will feature a new program space and a craft area. The project, slated to break ground in early 2022, is anticipated to take 18 months.

“A Library for the 21st Century” is a public and private partnership that includes funding from the NJ Library Construction Bond Act, the Township of Maplewood, and private funding through the Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation’s Writing a New Story Campaign. If you would like to be a part of this historic endeavor, your support through the Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation will help transform the Maplewood Library into a spacious, state-of-the-art, LEED-certified all-electric building that will serve the needs of our diverse, evolving community for years to come.

For more information and updates, please visit maplewoodlibrary.org and maplewoodlibraryfoundation.org.