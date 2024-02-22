Master Illusionist Vitaly Brings His Magic to SOPAC on Saturday, March 9 at 8pm

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

Combining breathtaking visuals with his captivating style, Vitaly takes audiences on an interactive and magical theatrical experience in his show An Evening of Wonders on March 9 at 9 p.m. at SOPAC. Tickets prices range from $35-$49 and are available at https://www.sopacnow.org/events/vitaly/

In this family-friendly event, Vitaly blends art and illusion to illustrate the story of his transformation from a boy with a dream, to a man in a world in which the rules of reality do not exist. In this world, paintings spring to life, photographs become mini-movies, and audience members see their faces vanish from their own driver’s licenses.

Vitaly invented and designed every illusion in this surprisingly touching show— many of which touch on the tender topics of love, loss, and growing old. Not only will the audience witness elegant renderings of the impossible, but they will be charmed by Vitaly’s engaging personality.

###

ABOUT VITALY

Vitaly, a world-class illusionist, is widely renowned for his dazzling talents. After discovering magic when he was 14 years old, Vitaly spent years entertaining his friends and family. Eventually, he would abandon a career in engineering to focus on rebuilding people’s childlike sense of wonder and bridging the gap between dreams and reality. His personal goal is to “restore jaw-dropping wonder to our jaded generation by making the impossible possible.” For more information on Vitaly: Evening of Wonders

ABOUT SOPAC

The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education programs.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies and annual juried art exhibits entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition and INSPIRING MINDS. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals as well as students and faculty.

Nearly ten years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.