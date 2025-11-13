Mayor Collum Raises $110K for South Orange Public Library With ‘Totally 80s Birthday Bash’

From The Foundation for the South Orange Public Library:

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ (November 13, 2025) — Leg warmers, neon spandex, and sky-high hairdos weren’t the only things that soared on Wednesday night. Mayor Sheena Collum’s “Totally 80s Birthday Bash” surpassed expectations, raising an extraordinary $110,819 to support the South Orange Public Library’s Building Connections Campaign—an investment in bringing a modern, 21st-century library to the heart of the community.

Held at the Orange Lawn Tennis Club and attended by more than 200 guests, the event blended nostalgia, humor, community pride, and a shared commitment to South Orange’s future. Former and current elected officials from South Orange, Maplewood, and the South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education were among the many who attended in full retro style to celebrate and support the initiative.

In her remarks, Mayor Collum opened with her signature mix of humor and heart.

“Welcome to my Totally 80s Birthday Bash, where the shoulder pads are high, the hemlines are questionable, and the hair… well, the hair is basically its own political subdivision,” she said. “When I celebrated my birthday in 1983, I was doing absolutely nothing except floating around in my little domicile, unaware that one day I’d be standing here as your Mayor, telling a room full of grown adults dressed like Cyndi Lauper and Run-D.M.C. to support the library. Life is funny like that.”

The Mayor emphasized that beneath the neon and nostalgia was a deeper goal.

“South Orange is a community that believes in equity, access, and democracy—and our library is where those values live every single day,” she said. “It’s where curiosity is welcomed, information is free, and book bans have absolutely no home here. Your generosity tonight is an investment in future generations who will one day say, ‘They cared about us. They invested in us. They built something lasting.’”

The Birthday Bash was organized by members of the South Orange Public Library Foundation Board, including Laura Epstein, Marietta Zacker, Eve Peterson, Jillian Howell, and Mayor Collum, along with a 60-person host committee that mobilized residents and built support for the campaign.

The evening’s entertainment was led by Master of Ceremonies Matt Glass, who guided the crowd through 1980s-themed trivia and a lively “Name That Tune” segment. Music was provided by DJ James Buttros, who generously donated his services for the night.

A highlight of the event was a high-energy performance by the SOMA Dance Mob, who brought the crowd to its feet with routines to “Thriller” and “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

Laura Epstein, President of the Foundation Board, expressed her gratitude and invited the community to continue supporting the project.

“Tonight was a powerful reminder of how deeply this community cares about its library and its future,” Epstein said. “While tonight’s success moves us significantly closer to our goal, we still have important work ahead. There are many naming opportunities and additional ways to give, and we invite everyone to be part of this legacy. More information is available at www.soplfoundation.org/donate.”

Mayor Collum closed the evening with a spirited call-and-response chant, asking the crowd where residents go for knowledge, community, support, and warmth. Each time, the crowd responded enthusiastically: “To the library!”

For more information about the South Orange Public Library’s Building Connections Campaign, including naming opportunities and ways to contribute, visit www.soplfoundation.org/donate.