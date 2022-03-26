NJ Secretary of State Tahesha Way Visits Maplewood’s Windows on Women

New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way visited Maplewood on March 24 to tour women-owned businesses in the Village that are part of the Windows for Women program, celebrating Women’s History month.

Windows on Women is a joint effort of the Maplewood Village Alliance, Springfield Avenue Partnership and SOMA Celebrates Women to showcase the works of women artists in windows or inside their business during the month of March.

Find a directory of participating businesses and artists here: maplewoodvillagenj.com/calendar/windows-for-women.

Read NJ.com’s story here: Artwork from 32 women on display in storefront windows of N.J. downtown will inspire you

NJ Secretary of State Way and staff stopped by Palmer’s Bakehouse for a photo op with Kia Palmer, her crew, artist Erin Rogers Pickering, and Maplewood Village Alliance Director Catherine Delette.

“I’m thrilled that Nicole Wallace at Springfield Avenue Partnership and I could make the Windows for Women program happen this year to support our local women-owned businesses and women artists!” wrote Delette on a post to the Maplewood Village Alliance Facebook page: