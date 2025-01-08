‘Norman/Norman’ Documenting Local Man’s Story of Domestic Violence Debuts Jan 30 at JCC Metrowest

From Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Essex County (CASA Essex):

Newark, NJ – Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Essex County (CASA Essex) proudly invites the community to a screening of Norman/Norman (2024), a powerful documentary that tells the extraordinary story of one of our own advocates, Norman Davy. Through the lens of hope and healing, this deeply moving film explores Norman’s journey of confronting a past marked by domestic and gun violence. Witness his courageous return to Jamaica, where he faces his father—the man responsible for his mother’s murder 30 years ago.

Throughout these last 30 years, Norman slowly came to learn that he could take his trauma and use it to his benefit and for the benefit of others. He would allow the trauma to “inspire him to be better in life as a father, husband, and person.” Currently, Norman has an Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Education, and is pursuing his Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology with the ultimate goal of getting a Master’s Degree in Social Services as these majors align with his deep-seated desire to help children in need.

Norman expressed this desire when he became an advocate for CASA Essex in 2023. Unlike other youth in foster care, Norman and his siblings were fortunate enough to have been raised by their grandmother in a loving home. He understood that having even one positive influence in life could make a significant difference in the trajectory of a child’s life. Norman expresses, “Losing my parents to domestic violence inspired me to become an advocate for children facing adversity. As a CASA, and through my documentary ‘Norman/Norman,’ I channel my experiences into empowering and uplifting vulnerable youth.”

Join us for an evening that promises to inspire reflection, resilience, and hope. The screening of Norman/Norman will take place at 7pm on January 30, 2025 at JCC Metrowest, Leon & Toby Cooperman JCC, Ross Family Campus, 760 Northfield Ave, West Orange. Register via https://norman.eventbrite.com/. For more information, contact Stephanie Phelan at sphelan@casaessex.org.