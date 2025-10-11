Our Towns Read Our Town: Community Reading of Thornton Wilder’s Classic Play to Benefit the Achieve Foundation on Nov. 16

From The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood:

The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood is proud to present Our Towns Read Our Town, a unique community celebration and benefit for the local public schools. This one-time-only dramatic reading of Thornton Wilder’s beloved classic Our Town, will take place on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. at Columbia High School (17 Parker Avenue, Maplewood, NJ).

The event will feature two-time Tony Award-winning actor Norbert Leo Butz in the role of the Stage Manager, alongside rising local stars. Marygrace Rumley and Quincy Hampton — both recent Columbia High School alumni now pursuing drama in college—will portray Emily Webb and George Gibbs. They will be joined by a cast of local leaders, artists, and neighbors, uniting professional artistry with homegrown passion.

Our Town, set in the fictional Grover’s Corners, is a timeless exploration of community, memory, and the beauty of everyday life. Its universal themes still resonate powerfully today, making it the perfect centerpiece for this community-inspired event.

“Our Towns Read Our Town is about more than theater—it’s about celebrating who we are as a community and what we can accomplish together,” said Eileen Collins Neri, Executive Director of the Achieve Foundation. “Just as Wilder’s play reminds us to value the richness of everyday life, this event highlights the ways our residents, schools, and community enrich one another.”

By sponsoring this event, organizations will not only gain visibility with an engaged and civically minded audience, but they will also directly support the Achieve Foundation’s mission to advance educational equity and opportunity for every student in the South Orange–Maplewood School District.

Event Details

What: Our Towns Read Our Town — Benefit Reading of Our Town by Thornton Wilder

When: Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 3:00 p.m.

Where: Columbia High School, 17 Parker Avenue, Maplewood, NJ

Tickets: On sale in early October

Sponsorship Opportunities Available

Everyone in our two towns is invited to what is sure to be an unforgettable afternoon of community, connection, and storytelling—while raising vital funds to support Achieve’s educator grants, Volunteer Tutoring Program, STEM education, support of the Arts, and other essential programs throughout our public schools.

About the Achieve Foundation

The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting high-quality education, addressing inequities, fostering innovation, and building community in the South Orange–Maplewood School District.