Out Montclair Announces Star-Studded Lineup for NJ’s Largest Pride Festival – Montclair Pride – on Saturday, June 10

From Out Montclair:

Out Montclair, a nonprofit, volunteer-run organization established in 2021 to provide community, support, and solidarity for LGBTQIA+ people in the greater Montclair area, announces a star-studded line-up of performers, speakers, and sponsors for the second annual Montclair Pride, presented by Audi of America, Saturday, June 10th in downtown Montclair. Out Montclair also announces a third stage in addition to the Main Stage and innovative Bravitas Family Stage, the Open Call Stage, to offer more opportunity to express the theme of Montclair Pride: “Be You. Be Heard.” For the first time, Out Montclair is also premiering a Black-Owned Business Spotlight and a pop-up skatepark. The popular biergarten takeover of S. Park St. is back this year featuring our 2023 Pride Beer in partnership with Montclair Brewery.

Montclair Center BID is a collaborating sponsor of Montclair Pride. The Bravitas Group, Park Street Auto, and Guerriero Gelato and Cakes are sponsors of the Bravitas Family Stage, which will feature performances for all ages from local inclusive talent and performing arts groups. More than 200 sponsors, partners, and vendors will line the streets of Montclair Pride showcasing businesses, nonprofits and institutions that represent Montclair’s diverse and welcoming community of LGBTQIA+ people, families and allies.

Out comedian, writer and New Jersey native Judy Gold returns as emcee of the Montclair Pride main stage. Special guests and performances include Broadway icons and Montclair resident Laura Benanti, a special appearance by Patrick Wilson along with Dagmara Dominczyk from HBO’s Succession; and Grammy winner and Tony nominee Kathryn Gallagher. Also on the main stage will be Drag Entertainer/Singer/Dancer and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Finalist Rosé; twin performers from Bloomfield, Dane, a proud trans man and his sister Stephanie, who wowed the judges on The Voice; singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis; the New Jersey Gay Men’s Chorus; transgender comedian and trailblazer Jaye McBride; the Vanguard Theater cast of Spring Awakening and Cedar Grove High School’s The Prom, a production saved from cancellation by LGBTQIA+ and ally community and alumni support; and talent on the Bravitas Family Stage hosted by Lady Keyante with drag story readings, “Drums of Thunder” from Hillside Elementary School, the house band from School of Rock Montclair, the Montclair High School Choir and a performance from the Caring Cabarets, artists who perform around Montclair to raise money and awareness for vulnerable communities, including LGBTQIA+ people.















Lineups for the Montclair Pride stages on Saturday, June 10th, can be found at www.montclairpride.org.

New for the second annual Montclair Pride is a third stage, the Pride Open Call Stage for amateur performers, hosted by Mimi Sashimi, along Church Street in downtown Montclair, and a two-hour post-Pride street dance party at the main stage featuring music by DJ Vito Fun, from 6pm to 8pm.

“We are thrilled to host incredible talent from the hyper local to the big stars, to help us celebrate the joy, community and support for LGBTQIA+ people around the region at Montclair Pride,” said Out Montclair Executive Director, Peter Yacobellis. “With even more sponsors and vendors, more big names and local inclusive talent, Montclair Pride will bring out festive crowds and spotlight meaningful support and solidarity for the LGBTQIA+ community,” Yacobellis continued. “While other towns and states battle discriminatory legislation, book bans, curriculum censorship and hateful words, Montclair shows what’s possible and necessary: a world where everyone is free, safe and celebrated for who we are. Our Montclair is the anecdote to DeSantis’ Florida. It’s more important than ever that we come together to show our Pride as LGBTQIA+ people, and Pride as allies, neighbors, friends and family. Montclair Pride is an extraordinary celebration of our diverse community and our commitment to each other that no matter who we are, who we love, what we look like or where we are from, we all are welcome and belong,” he concluded.

Montclair Pride kicks off with 10 days of events and celebrations beginning on the traditional first day of Pride month, June 1, with a free launch party at the Montclair Art Museum, followed by the first-ever Pride Ride, sponsored by Bike Walk Montclair, for bicycle-loving people and families on Friday, June 2nd. Events through the weekend include Pride workouts at participating fitness studios and gyms, and the Pride Concert at the Wellmont Theater, featuring headliner Declan McKenna and supporting artists Oracle Sisters, on Sunday, June 4th.

Free and ticketed events continue through Pride Week including the Pride Drag Show at the Vanguard Theater; all-ages Doughnuts and Drag at Rabble Rise in Montclair; The Big Pride Run sponsored by Fleet Feet Montclair and Montclair Brewery; the Pride Reception at Porta – the week’s key fundraising event; Pride on the Page inclusive storytime for LGBTQIA+ and ally families with Watchung Booksellers at the Watchung Plaza Park, culminating with a rally and Progress Pride flag-raising and Pride Rally at Watchung Plaza Park, on Friday, June 9th, featuring top elected leaders and advocates from around New Jersey.

The 12-6pm festival and stages on June 10th are free, with a suggested $10 contribution at entrances. As the festival closes down, guests are encouraged to join us for a dance party in the street from 6pm – 8pm by the main stage with DJ Vito Fun followed by after-parties at Porta and a few other places to be announced. Pride takes over most of Downtown Montclair with street closures of Bloomfield Avenue from Church St. to Midland, S. Park from Church to Bloomfield Ave., Park St. from Bloomfield Ave. to Portland Pl. and Church from Bloomfield Ave. to S. Park with partnership from Essex County and Montclair Township.

A Guide to Pride, with stage schedules and logistical information will be published on www.outmontclair.org / www.montclairpride.org in the coming days to assist visitors with locating parking facilities for the day. Out Montclair is excited to partner with The MC Hotel and The George as recommended accommodations.There will be an ask for a suggested $10 contribution at Pride entry points.

ABOUT MONTCLAIR PRIDE

The Montclair Pride festival, hosted by Out Montclair, will raise awareness and strengthen ties in our community and among all LGBTQ+ people and allies in the region, as well as provide a celebration filled with art, culture, food, music and live performances to uplift LGBTQ+ people, issues and history. Expected to become the largest Pride Festival in New Jersey this year, Montclair Pride will be held Saturday, June 10th, in downtown Montclair from 12-6pm. Visit www.montclairpride.org to see the 9 days of events leading up to the festival.