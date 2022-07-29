Paper Mill Favorite Kelli Rabke Returns to The Brookside Cabaret

From the Paper Mill Playhouse:

Paper Mill continues its outdoor series featuring world-class performers and fine dining under the stars at the F.M. Kirby Carriage House Restaurant.

Kelli Rabke

Tiny Giants: the Broadway Edition

August 3 – 6

Broadway powerhouse and Paper Mill favorite Kelli Rabke proves that good things do indeed come in small packages! She returns to the Brookside Cabaret with the newest version of her hit cabaret show Tiny Giants: Petite Powerhouses from Garland to Gaga, now featuring legendary ladies of the Broadway stage in Tiny Giants: The Broadway Edition! Join Kelli along with music director John Fischer on piano as they take us on a musical journey through vertically challenged territory—a subject she was born to explore, as part of the club herself! Kelli got her “big break” as Dorothy in Paper Mill Playhouse’s The Wizard of Oz and shortly thereafter was handpicked by Andrew Lloyd Webber to make her Broadway debut as the Narrator in the revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (US cast recording). She also starred as Éponine in Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to Paper Mill in the landmark production of Stephen Schwartz’s Children of Eden as Yonah (American premiere cast recording). After leaving the bright lights of the stage to start a family, Kelli is now a staple in the concert world, singing with symphony orchestras across the country and creating her own cabaret shows.

Upcoming performers include: Major Attaway (August 10–13), Elena Shaddow (August 17–20), The Playbillies (August 24–27), Elizabeth Ward Land (August 31–September 3), Belinda Allyn (September 7–10), and Kissy Simmons (September 14–17).

In addition to enjoying top-notch entertainment, patrons will enjoy Chef Jacques Marra’s inspired menu, featuring upscale New American cuisine including mussels Provencal, lobster quesadilla, caprese salad and other seasonal favorites.

Brookside seating is $35 plus a $36 per person prix fixe menu. Bar seating is $20 plus a $25 food and drink minimum per person from an à la carte menu.

The Carriage House Restaurant at the F.M. Kirby Carriage House opens for alfresco dining and cabaret Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:00pm (seating for dinner begins at 5:30pm). Reservations are required. Visit www.PaperMill.org or call 973.376.4343.

