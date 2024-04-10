Passover and Art Converge in “Strangers in a Strange Land” Gallery Exhibit at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel

From Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel:

Opening Reception: Sunday, April 28, 2024 from 2pm – 4pm

Artist Talk: May 19, 2024 from 2pm – 4pm

The Gallery at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel is excited to launch “Strangers in a Strange Land,” an immigration-themed art exhibit, to coincide with Passover, a Jewish holiday which centers around the theme of exodus.

“You shall not oppress the stranger nor torment him, for you were strangers in a strange land.” Exodus 22:21

The “Strangers in a Strange Land” exhibit weaves a complex tapestry of the immigration experience, portraying immigration from the perspective of the immigrants themselves as they grapple with discrimination, economic survival, psychological trauma, and legal uncertainties.

The participating artists include:

Pam Cooper, with delicate installations that focus on the vulnerability of displaced children as victims of violence, brutality, forced immigration, and unjust legislation.

Ann Dushanko Dobek, whose unique monotypes call attention to the obstacles and dire consequences of migrations including animals and insects.

Mansa Mussa, with powerful portraits motivated by the African Diaspora and Black American culture.

Ibou Ibrahim Ndoye paints on carpet to honor the visitor and emphasize traditions of hospitality, religion, eating, and sleeping.

Danielle Scott, whose assemblages combine paint, homemade paper, photographs, found objects and old books that are inspired by her Cuban ancestry.

Agnieszka Wszolkowaka is a Polish-born artist whose work incorporates bold figures and a bright palette informed by Eastern European traditions.

The exhibit officially opens with a reception on Sunday, April 28, 2024 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm. An artist talk will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2024 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm.

Both events are at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, 432 Scotland Road, in South Orange, where the exhibit can be viewed.

More information may be found at tsti.org/connect/the-gallery-at-tsti or by calling (973) 763-4116.

Created and curated by passionate temple members who work in and around the art world, the Gallery at TSTI aims to bring the visual arts into TSTI in a more deliberate way. It provides a platform for artists to share their works and facilitates a dialogue between artists and art enthusiasts who would like to find out more about the visual art creative process.

Located in South Orange, NJ, Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel is an inclusive Reform congregation committed to developing and fostering a joyous lifelong Jewish experience. Learn more at www.tsti.org.