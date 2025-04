After being postponed a week due to weather, Maplewood’s annual egg hunt had a successful run on Saturday, April 19, with children sscurrying to fill their baskets and bags with treat-filled eggs and enjoying other activities such as arts and crafts, guessing the number of jelly beans in a jar, potting marigolds, and chasing bubbles.

The event was organized by the Maplewood Dept. of Community Services.

Photos by Claire Gianni Sinclair: