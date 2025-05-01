Pierro Gallery to Feature CHS Students in ‘Visionaries in the Making’

The Pierro Gallery will celebrate the next generation of creative talent with its “Visionaries in the Making” exhibition featuring the artwork of Columbia High School students.

Opening night for the CHS Artist Showcase is Wednesday, May 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This inspiring show highlights the vision, creativity and passion of the students whose work is on display.

The community is invited to the opening and encouraged to support these young arts by viewing the exhibition, which runs through Sunday, June 8.

The Pierro Gallery is located inside The Baird community center at 5 Mead Street in South Orange.