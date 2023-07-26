Pollock Properties Group To Host Arts Fair At The Woodland On Sunday, September 10

From Pollock Properties Group:

ATTENTION TEACHER OF THE ARTS: Pollock Properties Group and the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture are excited to host the first annual Pollock Arts Fair at the Woodland in Maplewood on Sunday September 10th, from 3pm to 5pm!

We know how many incredible arts schools and teachers are based in South Orange, Maplewood, and the surrounding towns AND we know how exceptional the arts programs in the SOMSD are! Our arts fair is a space for you to connect with your community, promote your business, and sign students up for your fall classes!

(If you love your arts teacher, please forward this to them and be sure they know about this opportunity. We know they’ll appreciate your support!)

You will have a table to set up marketing materials or whatever else you’d like to promote your business and chat with potential clients! We provide the venue and all the event promotion, YOU just sign up by July 31 to secure your spot and show up the day of the event. There is no cost for you and admission will be FREE. Our goal is to help you fill your classes!

We expect 30 schools and teachers so please SECURE YOUR SPOT HERE! (10 SPOTS ARE ALREADY FILLED!)

SOMSD will have a large table as well!

SOMSD TEACHERS: We would love for you to be there to represent the arts in SOMSD! SOMSD teachers SIGN UP HERE and let us know if you can make it. There are so many phenomenal teachers and we need to know how big of a table we need to showcase you all!

Y’all know we are huge supporters of the arts and want everyone to have access! Whether focused on performing arts or visual arts, after school fun, formal career track classes, and/or adult classes, ALL arts programs, teachers, and activities are welcome!

We are SO EXCITED for this event and can’t wait to see you!

