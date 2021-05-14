Pollock Properties Group to Host ‘Crafting For a Cause,’ a Family-Friendly Event to Benefit M.E.N.D, on Saturday, May 15

From Pollock Properties Group

As an extension of the Keller William’s annual day of service, Pollock Properties Group and Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate Mortgage will host a family fun day to benefit MEND (Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity) on Saturday May 15th to help stock their mobile food pantry, The Green Bean! From 10am-5pm families will be able to sign up for COVID safe times slots, to come enjoy age-appropriate crafts, a story corner, photo booth and treats from the Able Baker and The Yellow Rose vegan bakery. The only admission fee is the donation of one bag of nonperishable food to help #stuffthebean!

Pollock Properties Group Founder and CEO Vanessa Pollock says, “Saturday is my birthday and I believe there is no better way to celebrate than to safely spend time with our beloved clients and community members and do something to help our neighbors in need. Please come see us!”

The PPG team will be hanging out outdoors and collecting food all day. So, even if you don’t want to craft, stop by, say hi and drop off a food donation. For more information and to sign up for a time slot, go to pollockpropertiesgrouprsvp.com

Pollock Properties Group and Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate Mortgage Present:

“Crafting For A Cause” to benefit MEND

Saturday May 15th form 10am – 5pm

Front Yard of 350 Tillou Road

South Orange, NJ 07079

Reservations here or just stop by:

pollockpropertiesgrouprsvp.com