Robert Helmacy, 85, ‘Inspirational’ South Orange Symphony Conductor, Devoted Teacher, Loving Husband

It is with deep sadness that we announce that Robert John (“Bob”) Helmacy, age 85, died of natural causes while at home in Lathrop Township, PA on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. He was born December 17, 1939, in Franklin NJ to John James Helmacy and Frances Gunther, and grew up in Sparta, NJ.

Bob held a Masters Degree in Music from Boston University, a Diploma in Trumpet from Juilliard School of Music, and a Bachelor of Music Education Degree from Baldwin-Wallace College.

Bob taught music and orchestra in the Caldwell-West Caldwell public schools in New Jersey for 37 years. He also founded and conducted the Northern Tier Symphony of Tunkhannock, PA, conducted the South Orange Symphony of South Orange, NJ from 1972 to 2014, and was one of the original conductors of Eastern Music Festival in Greensboro NC where he

conducted for 25 years.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Colleen, by his cousin Sue Ellen Helmacy of Wantage, NJ, his nephew Stephen Chenevey of Arlington, VA, and his niece Catherine Chenevey of Gainesville, VA. He is predeceased by his sister Sandra Helmacy Chenevey recently of Ft. Myers, FL. Bob will be greatly missed as a devoted teacher, loving husband, and inspirational orchestra conductor.

Services are Thursday, May 1, 2025 at the Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson PA 18446, 570-942-6241: 10 a.m. viewing; 11 a.m. service; 12 noon burial service at Squiers Cemetery, Kingsley PA.