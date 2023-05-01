SOMA Groups to Join Nat’l ‘Freedom to Learn’ Day of Action With Rally & More on May 3

A contingent of community groups based in South Orange and Maplewood are uniting for “Freedom to Learn: SOMA Day of Action” on May 3, 2023.

The groups — SOMA Action, SOMA Justice, the Community Coalition on Race, and Essex Erases Borders — will host a day of events “designed to unite everyone who believes in truth, including activists and racial justice allies in the fight against the College Board’s and the state of Florida’s attack on the African American Studies AP curriculum. We join solidarity with fellow activists across the nation with over 150 events scheduled and participate in a series of engaging local events.”

The “Freedom to Learn: SOMA Day of Action” schedule includes:

Banned Book Readings: South Orange Library (teen/adult readings) and Maplewood Hilton branch Library (elementary aged readings) from 4:00-5:00 pm

Teach-In: Black Box Theater, CHS from 5:30-6:30 pm for an informative teach-in, to “learn about the importance of fighting the right’s attacks on truth, justice, bodily autonomy, and the freedom to learn, read and teach.”

Rally: Spiotta Park, South Orange from 7:00-8:00 p.m., as we rally together to demand educational justice and the freedom to learn.

The community groups are urging attendees to “pick one, two or join us at all three events. Don’t miss this opportunity to stand up for truth, democracy, and racial justice and contribute to the National fight for an inclusive and equitable education. Let’s come together as a community and take action!”

Attendees are asked to register at http://bit.ly/F2LSOMA5-3.

This event is sponsored by SOMA Action, SOMA Justice, Community Coalition on Race, South Orange Public Library, Maplewood Library, and Erasing Essex’s Borders.