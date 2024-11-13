SOPAC Announces an Evening with Andy McKee Co-Presented by NJPAC

From the South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) proudly announces the Mainstage debut of internationally acclaimed guitarist and composer Andy McKee on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 7:30PM. Co-presented with NJPAC Productions, this anticipated local event spotlights both McKee’s incredible talent and SOPAC’s storied and evolving relationship with the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

Since 2023, for the October 8 performance of renowned Portuguese singer Carminho, SOPAC has partnered with NJPAC — the anchor cultural institution for Newark and the whole of New Jersey — to bring unparalleled live performances to local residents, regional neighbors, and visiting friends. “When arts institutions work together, everyone benefits,” says SOPAC Executive Director Lana Rogachevskaya. “We couldn’t be happier to partner with NJPAC on these uplifting live experiences, and to continue finding new opportunities to serve our commingling communities.”

Working closely with one another, the teams at SOPAC and NJPAC bring a diversity of arts programming to North Jersey and surrounding areas. “Together, we’re able to deliver exciting, varied performances that appeal audience members of all ages from every community,” says SOPAC Programming Director Dan Stankus. “I look forward to welcoming Andy to our stage, and to continuing this vital partnership with NJPAC.” Says NJPAC Programming Director Evan White, “As New Jersey’s anchor cultural institution, we’re delighted to work so closely with SOPAC, and to engage SOMA residents in their own neighborhood.”

Andy McKee

One of today’s most influential artists, guitarist and composer Andy McKee’s crossover success has helped him to engage millions of YouTube viewers. A master of melody and phrasing, McKee transforms the steel string guitar into a full orchestra, using altered tunings, tapping, partial capos, percussive hits, and his signature two-handed technique. His 2009 single “Drifting” became one of the first viral videos, garnering nearly 60 million views. He has appeared on the cover of Acoustic Guitar Magazine in the U.S. and Acoustic Magazine in the UK. He also curates his own annual guitar retreat, Musicarium. McKee’s tour schedule has taken him through Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America, and has included tours with legendary acts from Dream Theater to Tommy Emmanuel.

About NJPAC Productions

NJPAC hosts world-class performances on their Newark stages, but they also take their show on the road, producing and presenting exciting work across the country and around the world, including touring the tristate area and the country, producing shows throughout the New York metropolitan area, and serving as the premier filming location for today’s top comedians and performers.

The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies and annual juried art exhibits entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition and INSPIRING MINDS. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly ten years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.