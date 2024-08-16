SOPAC Launches New LOFT Multibuy Package

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) proudly announces the launch of its customizable SOPAC LOFT Multibuy Package (SLMP). Beginning in August, live music and local culture lovers can access special discounts by choosing multiple events across four recurring LOFT series: Laughs in the Loft, Cabaret in the Loft, Jazz in the Loft, and Healing Sounds in the Loft.

Since its 2006 unveiling, SOPAC’s 2170 square-foot LOFT in the heart of South Orange Village has provided a sensory-driven experience for aficionados, casual fans, and first-time explorers of Comedy, Jazz, Meditation, Cabaret, and more. Sun-drenched by day and starlit by night, the intimate space serves audiences of all ages seeking an up-close experience from world-class performers and local favorites.

“In my first 100 days at SOPAC, I’ve experienced a premier staging of a new musical, a Pride Month kickoff celebration, and an eclectic Blues performance,” says new Executive Director Lana Rogachevskaya. “I’m excited that this new initiative gives patrons the opportunity to create their own packages to include Loft events they love and those that pique their interest.”

Series feature renowned artists, comedians, and healing professionals from the South Orange-Maplewood community and its surrounding areas, who have included acclaimed comedian John Larson, Broadway veterans Ginna Claire Mason and Mark Evans, Grammy Award-winning producer and bassist John Lee, and visionary Reiki healer Sasha Green, among countless others.

“We really strive to deliver a range of programming in the LOFT and engage the different ages, moods, and cultural tastes that make our community such an incredible place to call home,” says Director of Programming Dan Stankus. “I’m thrilled to help launch this new package and I hope we continue reaching new audiences with these exclusive offers.”

About the Package

Patrons may choose three or more events across four series: Laughs in the Loft, Cabaret in the Loft, Jazz in the Loft, and Healing Sounds in the Loft to unlock exclusive savings tailored to their tastes. Discounts include two levels: Three events for 15% savings, or five events for 20% savings.

About the Series

Laughs in the Loft

Hosted by comedian Joe Larson, Laughs in the Loft features stand-up comics from SOPAC’s own South Orange-Maplewood community, Brooklyn and beyond. Each event features several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. SOPAC announces event talent approximately two weeks prior to each show. You never know who might drop in! Intended for mature audiences. Recommended for ages 18 and higher.

Cabaret in the Loft

Now in its third year, Cabaret in the Loft is rapidly becoming a SOPAC audience favorite. Drawing on the wealth of talent from the greater SOMA area, “where Broadway comes home to sleep” (The New York Times), Curator Matthew Luminello curates a series of intimate storytelling and unforgettable performances perfect for any Broadway lover. Cabaret in the Loft alumni include former Glinda in Wicked on Broadway Ginna Claire Mason, Book of Mormon star Mark Evans, Emmy-nominated lyricist Eli Bolin, and TikTok star Julie Galorenzo, among others.

Jazz in the Loft

Curated by Grammy-winning producer, master bassist, and longtime SOMA resident John Lee, Jazz in the Loft features award-winning and beloved Jazz artists from the South Orange-Maplewood community and beyond. From Hot Jazz to Hard Bop, from Blues to Bossa — these thrilling, improvisation-driven performances delight first-time listeners and long-time fans. Enjoy lyrical melodies, compelling harmony, and hard-swinging rhythms in the Loft.

Healing Sounds in the Loft

In this 75-minute guided Reiki Energy Crystal Sound Bath, patrons journey through sound and energy to recalibrate and restore balance throughout the body, prompting deep rest and relaxation. A Sound Bath is a beautiful and deeply immersive, full body listening experience that intentionally uses sound bowls to invite gentle yet powerful, therapeutic, and restorative vibrations to activate the body’s subtle energy field. Lying back, they experience a sense of peace, heart expansion, and a gentle reset.

ABOUT SOPAC

The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies and annual juried art exhibits entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition and INSPIRING MINDS. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly ten years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.