Arts & CultureSouth OrangeSponsored

SOPAC to Honor Jazz Legend Kenny Barron on Saturday, November 25

by
written by The South Orange Performing Arts Center
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is thrilled to announce the 24th annual and 12th SOPAC-presented Giants of Jazz on Saturday, November 25 at 8PM on the Mainstage, honoring the legendary Jazz pianist Kenny Barron. Curated by Grammy Award-winning producer and South Orange resident, John Lee, Giants of Jazz features the convergences of countless Jazz greats in an unforgettable evening of music and celebration. 

Born in Philadelphia, Kenny Barron’s, first professional gig was with Mel Melvin’s Orchestra in Philly’s famed New Barber Hall.  Dating back to the Golden Age of Jazz, Mel Melvin’s Orchestra nurtured some of the city’s best Jazz musicians, including the Heath Brothers and John Coltrane.  

At 19, Barron moved to New York City, where he freelanced with other Jazz legends such as Roy Haynes, Lee Morgan, and James Moody.  Upon Moody’s recommendation, renowned trumpeter and composer Dizzy Gillespie hired Barron without ever hearing him play a note. 

“If ever there was a true GIANT of Jazz, pianist Kenny Barron is one,” lauds SOPAC Executive Director Stephen Beaudoin.  “His incredible legacy of artistry as a richly hued composer and unmatched pianist, performing with some of the world’s foremost creators and interpreters as both a bandleader and side man, is remarkable to consider.”

Kenny Barron

Barron joins a list of illustrious Jazz musicians named Giant of Jazz, including pianist Harold Mabern (Giant of Jazz ’22), trumpeter Claudio Roditi (Giant of Jazz ’21), bassist Buster Williams (Giant of Jazz ’20), drummer Jimmy Cobb (Giant of Jazz ’19), and more.  This nine-time Grammy nominee is heralded by The Los Angeles Times as “one of the top Jazz pianists in the world.”

“Over sixty-plus years as a working musician, Kenny Barron has continued to set a standard for excellence, innovation, and collaboration,” Beaudoin continues.  

At SOPAC, Barron will be joined by virtuosic Jazz artists including trombonist Steve Davis; singer Roberta Gambarini; saxophonists Paquito D’Rivera and Mark Gross; drummers Jonathan Blake, Evan Sherman, and Lenny White; trumpeters Freddie Hendrix, Terell Staffor, and Diego Urcola; bassists Dezron Douglas, Essiet Okon Essiet, Rufus Reid (Giant of Jazz ’23), and David Wong; and pianists Bill Charlap, Cyrus Chestnut, Jeb Patton, Renee Rosnes, and Jon Regen. 

# # #

About SOPAC: 

Since 2006, SOPAC has been serving as a premier performing arts center in the region. SOPAC offers innovative artistic and cultural experiences for diverse audiences in an intimate, inviting environment. The arts center hosts a variety of live performances, community events and education programs for all ages. SOPAC is home for Seton Hall University Arts Council’s performances, including the Classical Concert Series, Jazz ‘N the Hall performances and Seton Hall University Theatre productions. SOPAC programs are made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information, visit SOPACnow.org.



Related Articles

OPINION: Strengthening Bonds in Times of Tragedy—Embracing Unity...

South Orange’s Tyler Delk Needs Your Help as...

Maplewood’s Dan Barry to Receive Eugene O’Neill Lifetime...

Taylor Responds to Busing Complaints: ‘We Are Doing...

Columbia High School Grad Earns ‘Picture Perfect’ Score...

Elevated by The CannaBoss Lady Dispensary to Host...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE