SOPAC Unveils Season 19’s 2025 Programming

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) announces debut acts and returning favorites performing live on the SOPAC Mainstage and in the venue’s intimate LOFT, appearing now through June 2025. From local artists to global stars, acclaimed series to surprise guests, the second half of SOPAC’s 19th season continues spotlighting songs, stories & celebrations for audiences of all ages.

“As we progress through our 19th cultural season, I look forward to making new connections with patrons, community members, and the talented artists who share their stories on our stages,” says SOPAC Executive Director Lana Rogachevskaya. “Throughout the season, we continue to refine what’s uniquely SOPAC, including our diverse Gallery exhibitions, live performances of all kinds, and this season’s newest offer, our LOFT Series Multibuy Package. I invite the entire community to browse our programming and find what speaks to you.”

Mainstage events include live performances from award-winning artists and local stars. Grammy-nominated multi-lingual vocalist, composer & playwright SOMI shares her virtuosity and vocal warmth with SOPAC audiences on SAT, FEB 1 at 7:30PM. On FRI, FEB 7 at 7:30PM, the returning Winter Edition of SOPAC Curator Mike Griot Presents: South Orange International Blues Fest features Women of the Blues: Sue Foley, Alexis P. Suter & Rae Simone. Ahead of St. Paddy’s Day, award-winning Celtic ensemble Cherish the Ladies sings, dances, and interprets traditional Irish culture in multidisciplinary performance FRI, MAR 7 at 7:30PM. On FRI, MAR 14 at 7:30PM, in partnership with NJPAC Productions, guitar master Andy McKee delights audiences with nimble finger-picking and heartfelt storytelling. Returning to SOPAC, fan favorite Pink Floyd Tribute Band The Machine celebrates Animals plus 50 years of Wish You Were Here on SAT, APR 5 at 7:30PM. And on SAT, JUN 7 at 7:30PM, acclaimed — and acerbic — comic Joe DeRosa charms audiences… and makes them slightly uncomfortable. SOPAC recommends patrons browse the full calendar to preview performances beyond these highlights.

SOPAC invites every community member to experience the magic of its Kids + Family series, featuring afternoon & evening performances that delight and inspire audiences of all ages. Highlights include hilarity & entrancement at Get Hypnotized! The Erick Känd Comedy Hypnosis Show on SAT, JAN 31 at 7:30PM; sleight of hand and hip hop juggling at Heart & Soul of Magic on SAT, FEB 22 at 1PM; and certified Swiftie fun at SOMA Sings Taylor Swift on SAT, MAR 22 at 7PM, among many other music, theatre & interdisciplinary events.

In addition to attending Mainstage performances, SOPAC invites patrons to participate in its recently launched LOFT Series Multibuy Package, which includes exclusive discounts for Laughs in the Loft, curated by Joe Larson; Jazz in the Loft, curated by John Lee, Cabaret in the Loft, curated by Matt Luminello; and Healing Sounds in the Loft, presented by Sound Bowl Modality Healer Sasha Green. SOPAC also welcomes community engagement with The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery, located on floors 2-3 of SOPAC, which rotates exhibitions from local and emerging artists year round, including the spring 2025 edition of INSPIRED MINDS.

“We have so much to offer SOMA residents and members of our surrounding communities in the coming months,” says Rogachevskaya. “I hope to continue fostering relationships with local patrons and receiving feedback on our programming and the different ways we can make a meaningful impact here in South Orange, and across northern New Jersey.”

Explore Upcoming Mainstage Shows at SOPAC

Lee Rocker

SUN, JAN 19 at 7:30PM

Grammy-nominated artist, Stray Cats founder, and Bass Player Hall of Famer Lee Rocker brings his brilliant artistry to SOPAC! Rocker has spent his career preserving and evolving the legacy of Rockabilly music – singing, playing, spinning, and jamming on his giant upright bass. Expect the unexpected when this legendary artist performs live at SOPAC!

Get Hypnotized! The Erick Känd Comedy Hypnosis Show

SAT, JAN 31 at 7:30PM

Audiences laugh, participate, and experience an altered state of reality when they Get Hypnotized at SOPAC! During this performance, acclaimed hypnotist Erick Känd invites audience volunteers to be hypnotized, undergoing a complete transformation and becoming the stars of the show. The ensuing pandemonium will delight attendees and spark endless laughter. Recommended for ages 12 and older.

SOMI

SAT, FEB 1 at 7:30PM

SOPAC welcomes the Mainstage debut of Grammy-nominated, multi-lingual vocalist, composer, actor, and playwright SOMI. Her virtuosity, crystalline lyricism, and abiding song interpretation prompt frequent collaborations with internationally acclaimed artists, but her expanding presence as a leader continues to receive peer recognition and critical praise. Experience SOMI’s depth and the layers of her artistry live at SOPAC!

Celebrate Ma Rainey, Mother of the Blues

A South Orange International Blues Fest Event

FRI, FEB 7 at 5:30PM

North Jersey Blues Society and Blues Alive have collaborated to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy with this unique musical portrait. Gertrude Pritchett — a.k.a. Ma Rainey — still reigns as the Mother of the Blues, and a trailblazing American composer band leader. This intimate event celebrates and contextualizes Ma Rainey as a powerful blues musician, mentor, and collaborator to a cadre of musicians who, in turn, became innovators themselves: pianist Thomas Dorsey, guitarist Tampa Red, and saxophonist Coleman Hawkins.

Mike Griot Presents: South Orange International Blues Fest

Winter Edition: “Women of the Blues” Featuring Sue Foley, Alexis P. Suter & Rae Simone

FRI, FEB 7 at 7:30PM

Once again, celebrated SOPAC curator and local Blues legend Mike Griot brings his storied programming to the Mainstage to present the Winter Edition of SOPAC’s 2nd Annual South Orange International Blues Festival: “Women in Blues” featuring three artists of incomparable depth and range: Sue Foley, Alexis P. Suter, and Rae Simone. A member of SOPAC’s Creative Community Brain Trust, Griot curates this annual event with longtime Blues fans, casual listeners, and curious newcomers in mind. Whether you’re seeking new music from contemporary artists to elevate your record collection or playlist; a range of live performances that share personal stories and deep-pocket shuffles; or a down-home warm-up away from the winter chill, this festival is the event for you.

Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton

SAT, FEB 15 at 8PM

SOPAC welcomes the return of an icon: two-time Grammy Award-winning singer and master song interpreter Lisa Fischer brings her critically acclaimed trio Grand Baton back to the Mainstage! Praised by The New York Times as “a singer of truly prodigious range and delicacy,” and featured in the Academy Award-winning documentary 20 Feet from Stardom, Fischer transcends genre and captivates listeners of every generation with her range of a repertoire, from Prog Rock and Psychedelic Soul to African, Middle Eastern & Caribbean rhythms to European Classical influences. Don’t miss this legendary performer live at SOPAC!

Heart & Soul of Magic

SAT, FEB 22 at 1PM

Breathtaking. Mind-blowing. Astonishing. Heart & Soul of Magic pushes audiences to the edge of their seats. Featuring world-class magician Ran’D Shine and Paris the Hip Hop Juggler, this compelling performance amazes kids and engages parents, leading audiences on a thrill ride of psychological illusions, hilarity, and pure magic to create an immersive experience for every participant. SOPAC invites VIP ticket holders to experience Organic Magic, an introduction to sleight of hand, and the history and psychology of magic, using household items. Bring a deck of cards, two coins, and be prepared to amaze! This workshop is a beginner-friendly introduction to magic, perfect for ages 10 and older.

Cherish the Ladies

FRI, MAR 7 at 7:30PM

SOPAC welcomes the return of Cherish the Ladies, one of the most influential Celtic ensembles on the modern music scene. Led by Joanie Madden, comprising interdisciplinary artists Mirella Murray, Nollaig Casey, and Kathleen Boyle, and featuring Mary Coogan and Kate Purcell, the Grammy-nominated outfit shares a storied Irish tradition through lyrical virtuosity, step dance, and creative storytelling. Don’t miss this lively event on the SOPAC MainStage!

Andy McKee

Co-presented with NJPAC Productions

FRI, MAR 14 at 7:30PM

SOPAC welcomes the Mainstage debut of internationally acclaimed guitarist and composer Andy McKee. A master of melody and phrasing, McKee transforms the steel string guitar into a full orchestra, using altered tunings, tapping, partial capos, percussive hits, and his signature two-handed technique. Don’t miss an intimate solo performance from this acoustic hero live at SOPAC, co-presented with NJPAC Productions.

Taylor • Simon • King

Three American Troubadours

FRI, MAR 21 at 7:30PM

SOPAC welcomes Three American Troubadours who celebrate iconic artists James Taylor, Carly Simon, and Carole King, performing their greatest hits and reflecting on their lives alongside video projection and a 9-piece band. Delighting audiences across the country with hits like “How Sweet It Is,” “Country Road,” “Shower The People,” “Anticipation,” “You’re So Vain,” “Mockingbird,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “It’s Too Late,” “You’ve Got A Friend,” and more beloved tunes, Three American Troubadours immortalizes the legacy of these singers and songwriters whose personal lives and careers have intertwined throughout the years, and whose memorable songs provide enduring inspiration.

SOMA Sings Taylor Swift

SAT, MAR 22 at 7PM

Calling all SOMA Swifties: Your friendly neighborhood stars are bringing Taylor Swift’s iconic repertoire to SOPAC! Join your local Broadway performers and sing along to TayTay’s greatest hits! What song will kick off the set? “Cruel Summer” … “Bejeweled” … “Karma” …? It’s anybody’s guess! Shake off the winter and welcome the spring with this anticipated event for Swifties of all ages! Following last season’s densely packed SOMA Sings Disney event, this performance is brought to you in partnership with our friends at SOMA Stage. Stay tuned for the artist lineup!

Ladies of Laughter

THU, MAR 27 at 7:30PM

What started out as an annual videotape comedy competition in New York to honor comedian Mary Jo Wobker, who helped so many other female comedians break into the stand-up world, has grown in comedy clubs and venues around the tri-state area, including Atlantic City casinos, Caesars, Madison Square Garden, and now SOPAC! Now known as “The Careerbuilder for Women in Comedy,” Ladies of Laughter boasts a roster of former competition participants that includes Amy Schumer, Tammy Pescatelli, and Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch, among many others. In 2018, Carol Burnett accepted the first ever “Ladies of Laughter Spirit Award” established to honor those women who have inspired others to enter the competitive field of comedy. This performance features acclaimed comics Liz Glazer, GL Douglas, Nancy O’Connor & Becky Veduccio!

George Porter, Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners

SAT, MAR 29 at 7:30PM

SOPAC welcomes one of the greatest there ever was: George Porter, Jr., to the Mainstage! A master architect of Funk and syncopation, Porter is a founding member of legendary New Orleans outfit The Meters. With the deepest pocket and bass lines to bite into and chew on, the instrumentalist, songwriter, and acclaimed vocalist brings down the house wherever he performs. Don’t miss this decorated Lifetime Achievement Award winner and true hero of the bass alongside his incredible band live at SOPAC!

Kurt Elling Celebrates Weather Report

THU, APR 3 at 7PM

Kurt Elling brings his vocal mastery and sublime song interpretation to SOPAC in tribute to Weather Report’s musical impact and cultural legacy. From Wayne Shorter’s imaginative harmony to the enduring hookup between Jaco Pastorius and Joe Zawinul, Elling celebrates the sounds, concepts & breakthroughs that render Weather Report among the most influential outfits of the 20th century. Don’t miss the Grammy Award-winning singer and band leader interpret hits like “Mysterious Traveller,” “Teen Town” & “Birdland,” plus lesser known gems.

The Machine Performs Pink Floyd

SAT, APR 5 at 7:30PM

Welcome, SOPAC patrons, welcome to The Machine. Acclaimed Pink Floyd tribute band The Machine returns to the Mainstage for an evening of searing guitars, chambered compositions & penetrating lyrics. Performing era-defining songs from Animals & Wish You Were Here — the latter celebrating its 50th anniversary this year — plus music from seminal albums like The Wall & Dark Side of the Moon and deep cuts from gems like Meddle & Ummagumma, these dedicated artists illuminate the evening with expanded theatrical elements and elaborate stage displays. The moments are ticking away…get your tickets now!

PANTO’s Treasure Island

SAT, APR 12 at 1PM

One of the most popular adventure tales of all time, PANTO’s Treasure Island delivers audiences of families with children of all ages a thrilling adventure of a perilous sea journey, a mutiny led by the infamous Long John Silver, a scramble for buried treasure, and the message that good prevails over evil every time. Recommended for ages 7-10. SOPAC encourages all swashbucklers, adventurers, and treasure seekers to dress up as their favorite characters and join the cast for a Meet & Greet after the show!

Jazz ’n the Hall Concert Series

Seton Hall Faculty Ensemble

TUE, APR 22 at 7:30PM

The acclaimed artists and committed educators of the Seton Hall Faculty Ensemble return to SOPAC for an evening of thrilling repertoire and tight arrangements. When these hard-swinging musicians take center stage — and plenty of high-octane solos — they engage audiences of all ages with their virtuosity and spirit. Don’t miss this special performance that spotlights local talent of global resonance.

SHU Theatre at SOPAC

Peter and the Starcatcher

THU-SAT, MAY 1-3 at 8PM & SUN, MAY 4 at 2PM

Embrace your inner child! Join the students of SHU as they present Rick Elice’s Tony Award-winning play Peter and the Starcatcher. Based on Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novel of a similar title, this uplifting production follows the upended story of a young orphan who would become The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up. Don’t miss the lively delivery of this celestial tale!

Annual Spring Concert

MON, MAY 5 at 7:30PM

The Seton Hall University Chorus, Concert Band & Chamber Choir present their Annual Spring Concert, celebrating rebirth and awakening. Don’t miss this spirited event that features the university’s brightest stars performing selections of the season, spotlighting artistic range and spreading joy and hope!

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

THU, MAY 15 at 7:30PM

Don’t miss the Glenn Miller Orchestra swinging at SOPAC! Experience the live energy of the big band era upheld by an 18-piece ensemble of today’s leading soloists and arrangers. Performing hits like “Chattanooga Choo-Choo” and “Moonlight Serenade,” hidden gems like “The White Cliffs of Dover,” “Rainbow Rhapsody,” “Everybody Loves My Baby,” and “That’s Sabotage,” and many more Miller-style tunes, this high-octane outfit shares lush, engaging renditions of timeless music. Experience a hard-swinging performance that will keep you snapping and tapping through the evening.

Joe DeRosa

SAT, JUN 7 at 7:30PM

SOPAC welcomes the Mainstage debut of award-winning comic Joe DeRosa! Many know Joe from his recurring appearance as Dr. Caldera on Better Call Saul, and his six top-ten charting stand-up albums, as well as his regular performances on TV, film & radio. But to experience his live comedy is to experience the artist at his rawest, realest, and most acerbic. Don’t miss this brilliant comic live at SOPAC!

Skerryvore

SAT, JUN 21 at 8PM

SOPAC welcomes the MainStage debut of Skerryvore! Bonding traditional Scottish sounds, contemporary influences, and global appeal, Skerryvore delivers thrilling live performances throughout the world. Three-time winners of Scotland’s Live Act of the Year award, this explosive ensemble has reinvented the traditional Scottish scene for a modern, multicultural audience. Vocals, bagpipes, fiddles, accordions, and whistles, create dazzling melody lines and harmonic pads alongside a driving rhythm section. Seven albums into a thriving and prolific career, Skerryvore shares music informed by wide ranging influences, creating a live experience at once thoroughly traditional and entirely contemporary.

Explore the Loft Series at SOPAC

Patrons may choose three or more events across four series: Laughs in the Loft, Cabaret in the Loft, Jazz in the Loft, and Healing Sounds in the Loft to unlock exclusive savings tailored to their tastes. Discounts include two levels: Three events for 15% savings, or five events for 20% savings.

Laughs in the Loft

Hosted by comedian Joe Larson, Laughs in the Loft features stand-up comics from SOPAC’s own South Orange-Maplewood community, Brooklyn and beyond. Each event features several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. SOPAC announces event talent approximately two weeks prior to each show. You never know who might drop in! Intended for mature audiences. Recommended for ages 18 and higher.

Cabaret in the Loft

Now in its third year, Cabaret in the Loft is rapidly becoming a SOPAC audience favorite. Drawing on the wealth of talent from the greater SOMA area, “where Broadway comes home to sleep” (The New York Times), Curator Matthew Luminello curates a series of intimate storytelling and unforgettable performances perfect for any Broadway lover. Cabaret in the Loft alumni include former Glinda in Wicked on Broadway Ginna Claire Mason, Book of Mormon star Mark Evans, Emmy-nominated lyricist Eli Bolin, and TikTok star Julie Galorenzo, among others.

Jazz in the Loft

Curated by Grammy-winning producer, master bassist, and longtime SOMA resident John Lee, Jazz in the Loft features award-winning and beloved Jazz artists from the South Orange-Maplewood community and beyond. From Hot Jazz to Hard Bop, from Blues to Bossa — these thrilling, improvisation-driven performances delight first-time listeners and long-time fans. Enjoy lyrical melodies, compelling harmony, and hard-swinging rhythms in the Loft.

Healing Sounds in the Loft

In this 75-minute guided Reiki Energy Crystal Sound Bath, patrons journey through sound and energy to recalibrate and restore balance throughout the body, prompting deep rest and relaxation. A Sound Bath is a beautiful and deeply immersive, full body listening experience that intentionally uses sound bowls to invite gentle yet powerful, therapeutic, and restorative vibrations to activate the body’s subtle energy field. Lying back, they experience a sense of peace, heart expansion, and a gentle reset.

About SOPAC



The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies and annual juried art exhibits entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition and INSPIRING MINDS. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly ten years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.