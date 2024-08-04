SOPAC Unveils the First 100 Days of its 19th Cultural Season

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) proudly announces the launch of its 19th cultural season, unveiling dynamic programming highlights from September through December. The Mainstage lineup features 23 performances, including an acclaimed women-led Comedy series, renowned singer-songwriters, legendary guitarists, and much more! Coinciding with the arrival of SOPAC’s new leadership, this promises to be an exciting season.

“I’m thrilled to be here as we launch SOPAC’s 19th Season,” says new Executive Director Lana Rogachevskaya. “It’s an honor to serve this vibrant community by championing arts programming at the local level.” New Board Chair Aida Jones adds, “We’re proud and deeply honored to present a mix of returning national acts and beloved local favorites, including Mandy Gonzalez, Valerie Simpson, Friends of the Brothers featuring Alan Paul, and John Lee’s annual Giants of Jazz.”

Thanks to Programming Director Dan Stankus, this season SOPAC welcomes back beloved artists and introduces audiences to exciting new talent. From outdoor summer concerts to intimate gatherings in the Loft, from Comedy to Jazz, Blues to Broadway, from year-long school residencies to family shows, there are many ways to feel the heartbeat of SOPAC onsite and out in the community. The team continues to add cultural and educational offerings, gallery exhibits, and even VIP experiences throughout the year, and invites patrons to join the SOPAC mailing list and stay connected by visiting www.sopacnow.org.

This season’s programming brims with fan favorites and fresh voices. Mainstage debuts include Allman Brothers tribute band Friends of the Brothers on SAT, SEP 7 at 7PM; Blues master and late-night legend Jimmy Vivino on FRI, SEP 27 at 8PM; and the electrifying Blues band Texas Flood on SUN, SEP 29 at 7:30PM.

Groundbreaking women take center stage at SOPAC this season, including Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega on SAT, SEP 28 at 8PM, Broadway star Mandy Gonzales making her Mainstage debut on SUN, DEC 8 at 7:30PM, and New Jersey’s own Motown icon and prolific songwriter Valerie Simpson on SAT, DEC 14 at 8PM. Additionally, the popular Ladies of Laughter Comedy nights return on THU, JUL 25 and NOV 21 at 7:30PM.

“We are excited to welcome audiences to our intimate venue and share this exciting season with them,” says Rogachevskaya. “As our season of songs, stories, and celebration unfolds, I want the entire SOPAC community to know I’m actively listening — not only to the incredible music on our stages but also to the ongoing feedback from our patrons and the community.”

José James Presents 1978

FRI, SEP 6 at 8PM

Forward-looking, genre-defying Jazz singer for the Hip-Hop generation, José James brings his newest album 1978 to SOPAC. This instant classic combines James’ deep love of Jazz and Hip-Hop with nods to R&B heroes Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson, and Leon Ware. This promises to be an evening of Jazz, Funk, Hip-Hop, and more! Don’t miss James’ energetic performance! Get your tickets today!

Friends of the Brothers

A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band

SAT, SEP 7 at 7PM

Friends of the Brothers is a celebration of the music of the Allman Brothers Band. Friends is committed to making each night a unique, passionate, and energetic tribute to the legendary Allman Brothers Band. They bring together former Allman Brothers Band members and acclaimed Rock musicians to perform the music of the Allman Brothers at SOPAC. Get your tickets today!

Bob Mould

Solo Electric

FRI, SEP 13 at 8PM

Experience singer-songwriter and Rock legend Bob Mould’s thrilling solo performance at SOPAC! With a catalog of over 250 songs — one of which features as The Daily Show’s theme song — Mould has served as a creative north star to legions of musicians ranging from Dave Grohl to Billie Joe Armstrong. Rolling Stone calls his music “jaw-dropping.”

An Evening with Roger McGuinn

SAT, SEP 14 at 8PM

A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Roger McGuinn is a founding member of one of the most influential psychedelic rock bands of the 1960s: the Byrds, with Gene Clark and David Crosby. From his signature 12 string Rickenbacker sound to his instantly recognizable vocals on hits like “Turn, Turn, Turn,” “Eight Miles High,” and “Mr. Tambourine Man,” McGuinn doesn’t just make music, he makes history. Don’t miss this legendary Rock star and Folk artist at SOPAC this fall!

The Dizzy Gillespie Afro-Latin Experience

FRI, SEP 20 at 8PM

History has produced its share of great artists and great souls — John Birks “Dizzy” Gillespie was both. Celebrate the legendary trumpeter and band leader’s legacy at SOPAC! Led by Dizzy’s long-time bassist, musical director, and SOPAC Jazz in the Loft curator John Lee, alongside Dizzy’s former drummer Tommy Campbell, this septet delivers an evening of hard-swinging bebop and Afro-Cuban and Brazilian sounds, lyrical melodies, and blistering solos you don’t want to miss!

The Jimmy Vivino Band

FRI, SEP 27 AT 8PM

Jimmy Vivino, better known as “Jimmy V,” brings his signature Blues sound to SOPAC! Best known for serving as Conan O’Brien’s musical director, guitarist, and band leader for 26 years, Jimmy V’s storied legacy in the music industry predates that era by more than 20 years. Don’t miss a true Blues visionary at SOPAC this fall!

Suzanne Vega

Old Songs, New Songs & Other Songs

SAT, SEP 28 at 8PM

Widely regarded as one of the foremost songwriters of her generation, Suzanne Vega has been making “vital, inventive music” (NPR Music) throughout the course of her decades-long career. Don’t miss the Grammy Award winner as she brings her distinctive, “clear, unwavering voice” (Rolling Stone) to SOPAC this fall!

Texas Flood

A Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughn

SUN, SEP 29 AT 7:30PM

All the way from North Texas, experience one of the premier Blues bands and tributes to Stevie Ray Vaughn at SOPAC! Texas Flood’s in-your-face, high-energy show infuses Blues classics with a uniquely raw new Blues sound. Expect a night of can’t-miss music advancing the legacy of the Blues!

The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook

An Evening of Songs & Stories

ft Aztec Two Step 2.0 with narration by Tony Traguardo

SUN, OCT 6 at 7PM

When you’re weary and feeling small, grab your friends and experience a thrilling tribute to one of history’s greatest songwriting duos! Join the renowned Aztec Two-Step for an evening of music and storytelling that chronicles and celebrates the extraordinary career of Simon & Garfunkel.

Masters of the Telecaster

SAT, NOV 2 at 8PM

Ft. GE Smith, Larry Campbell, Jim Weider

With three of the most prolific rock guitarists in the world, Jim Weider (The Band) GE Smith (SNL / Roger Waters band) and Larry Campbell (Bob Dylan / Levon Helm band), this is sure to be a historic night. Playing tunes from Roy Buchanan, Little Richard, Sam Cooke, Stevie Winwood and Bo Diddley to the Rolling Stones and more! Don’t miss the Masters at SOPAC this fall!

Ladies of Laughter

THU, NOV 21 at 7:30PM

Now known as “The Careerbuilder for Women in Comedy,” Ladies of Laughter boasts a roster of former competition participants that includes Amy Schumer, Tammy Pescatelli, and Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch, among many others. This night of hilarity will feature up-and-coming female comics from New Jersey and beyond! Get your tickets today! Comedians to be announced soon!

The Last Waltz Celebration

ft The THE BAND Band & Special Guests

SAT, NOV 23 at 8PM

The THE BAND Band is back at SOPAC! The THE BAND Band is the only nationally touring group dedicated exclusively to bringing the music of Rock & Roll’s legendary outfit The Band to life. With authentic, true-to-form renditions of an extraordinary repertoire, The THE BAND Band delivers everything from The Band’s hit songs to cuts from their classic albums and collaborations with Bob Dylan.

Giants of Jazz

SAT, NOV 30 at 8PM

Join us at SOPAC for what has become a legendary event in South Orange, featuring the convergence of countless Jazz greats for an unforgettable evening of music. Curated by legendary bassist and SOMA resident John Lee, this high-octane celebration delivers hard-swinging repertoire and soulful ballads for Jazz lovers everywhere. Stay tuned for information about this year’s honoree!

Holiday Stomp

With The Hot Sardines

FRI, DEC 6 at 8PM

Fueled by the belief that classic Jazz feeds the heart and soul, the Hot Sardines are on a mission to make old sounds new again and prove that joyful music can bring people together in a disconnected world. Praised by The Times London as “simply phenomenal,” The Hot Sardines features brassy horn arrangements, rollicking piano melodies, and nostalgic vocals that transport audiences to the eras of Ragtime, Swing & Gypsy Jazz. Get your tickets today!

Mandy Gonzalez

Home for the Holidays

SUN, DEC 8 at 7:30PM

South Orange resident and Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez possesses one of the most powerful and versatile contemporary voices of our time. Don’t miss an evening of seasonal cheer and delight as Gonzalez serenades audiences with a wide array of beloved holiday standards, including “Feliz Navidad,” “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and “Into the Unknown” from Disney’s Frozen II.

Valerie Simpson & Friends

Sing Ashford & Simpson

SAT, DEC 14 at 8PM

Valerie Simpson is back at SOPAC! One half of the iconic song-writing duo Ashford & Simpson, she and her late husband Nick Ashford spent their lives together writing chart-topping anthems for Motown and beyond. The duo penned timeless hits such as, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Reach Out and Touch Somebody’s Hand,” and “I’m Every Woman” for Chaka Khan, Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, and other icons before embarking on a performing career of their own.

ABOUT SOPAC

The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education programs.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies and annual juried art exhibits entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition and INSPIRING MINDS. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly ten years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.