SOPAC’s Arts in Education Programming Champions Diverse Perspectives and Uplifts Student Learning

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

For more than a decade, the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has been at the heart of Arts in Education (AIE) programming across Essex County, positively affecting the lives of more than 8,000 students annually. In collaboration with local school districts, including South Orange-Maplewood, Orange, West Orange, and others, SOPAC brings a variety of immersive, hands-on arts experiences to students in grades K-12. These experiences foster creative expression, skill development, and personal growth, nurturing a lifelong appreciation for the arts among the next generation.

SOPAC’s AIE programming offers a comprehensive range of arts education initiatives. Working alongside such esteemed organizations as the Alvin Ailey Arts in Education’s AileyDance Kids and Montclair State University’s Cali School of Music, plus Juilliard graduates, award-winning musicians, and others, SOPAC provides a wealth of immersive programs, from live performances to extensive multi-week residencies. This partnership with top-tier artists and institutions equips students with skills and tools from enriching learning experiences, fostering development and confidence while allowing them to experience the transformative power of the arts.

“Through our partnership with SOPAC, students gain skills that go beyond the arts — they learn perseverance, collaboration, and self-expression,” says District Supervisory of Visual and Performing Arts James Manno. “The impact on our students has been profound, both in their artistic growth and their overall development.”

This season’s Arts in Education (AIE) programming is more diverse than ever, encompassing live events such as musical theater, comedy, orchestral music, and dance, along with gallery exhibitions showcasing student artwork in a professional venue.

“Our goal is to engage students in meaningful arts experiences that support and empower them as creatives and individuals,” says SOPAC’s Director of Arts Education Linda Beard. “These programs enhance critical thinking, collaboration, and self-expression, enabling students to thrive both inside and outside the classroom.”

SOPAC’s School Performance Series (SPS), which engages more than 6,300 students from over half of Essex County’s schools, is key in reinforcing classroom learning. The series recently launched with The LUX Orchestra performance on November 21, which brought more than 1,100 students together to sing along to the Toreador Song from Bizet’s Carmen, count the occurrences of the iconic motif in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, and explore the Star Wars theme by John Williams, combining interactive listening exercises with the timeless music of these composers.

“We strive to make the arts come alive for students,” says Beard. “Through performances like the LUX Orchestra, students aren’t just learning about music — they’re becoming part of it, engaging in a way that helps them internalize and appreciate the content.”

This season, SOPAC is also debuting two new performances in the series: Tired Souls: King & Montgomery Bus Boycott, and Trekking Mexico. These performances offer students valuable perspectives on history and culture, complementing classroom curriculum and enriching their understanding of the world in ways that textbooks alone cannot provide.

SOPAC also deeply values its engagement with visual arts students, providing them opportunities to develop their skills and showcase their work in professional settings. The annual Columbia High School AP Art Showcase and one of SOPAC’s hallmark programs, INSPIRED MINDS, allows emerging artists to display their creations in a professional gallery and be part of the curatorial process. Both exhibitions are celebrated events attended by families, school administrators, and local leaders, fostering community, uniting students, families, and local arts supporters in celebration, and honoring the students’ hard work and talent.

INSPIRED MINDS celebrates high school students across Essex County. This open-call exhibition draws more than 1,200 submissions each year. Yet, after a rigorous selection process, only about 70 pieces are selected by a panel of curators, artists, and museum staff to be displayed in the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. For many students, this process reveals their work is valued and seen as competitive professionally, granting them invaluable recognition and fostering pride in their creative talents.

“The INSPIRED MINDS exhibition has been life-changing for so many of our students,” says Beard. “For them, it’s not just about seeing their work displayed—it’s about recognizing that their art matters. It gives them the courage to keep creating and pushing the boundaries of their potential. It’s an experience that stays with them long after the exhibition ends.”

SOPAC champions the development of emerging artists through the Paul Bartick Emerging Artist Award, which honors students demonstrating exceptional promise in the arts. This initiative not only recognizes their talents but also actively nurtures their growth, encouraging them to refine their skills and pursue their creative aspirations. By underscoring the importance of their artistic potential, the award plays a crucial role in fostering the next generation of artists.

Beyond visual arts, SOPAC’s partnership with local schools encompasses various disciplines. Through in-school residencies, students engage directly with professional artists in music, dance, and theater. This year, SOPAC is proud to offer multi-week residencies in jazz, strings, and dance at six local schools: South Orange Middle School, Columbia High School, Orange Preparatory School, Orange High School, West Orange High School, and Marshall Elementary School. These tailored residencies address the unique needs of each school, providing vital support for district staff while fostering meaningful interactions between students and professional artists.

“For our students, the opportunity to work with professional artists — especially those who share their backgrounds — is invaluable,” says Manno. “It helps them build confidence, develop creative skills, and realize that their voices matter in the arts.”

As SOPAC continues to grow its programming, it remains committed to ensuring that every student in Essex County has access to high-quality arts education. Looking ahead, SOPAC plans to introduce new initiatives designed to deepen student engagement with the arts and reach even more young people across the region.

“We know that when students are given the opportunity to explore their creativity, it benefits not only their academic performance but their personal growth as well,” says Beard. “We believe that every student deserves the chance to engage with the arts in meaningful ways. Our programs are crafted to inspire creativity and to equip students with the skills they need to navigate an ever-changing world. The arts empower students to think critically, communicate effectively, and embrace their full potential as leaders and innovators.”

By providing access to professional artists, live performances, and gallery exhibitions, SOPAC continues to play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of artists, performers, and creative thinkers. Through its culturally relevant programming, community engagement, and steadfast commitment to providing real-world opportunities, SOPAC ensures the arts remain an essential part of students’ lives, helping them build the creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving skills that will serve them for years to come.

About SOPAC

The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies and annual juried art exhibits entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition and INSPIRING MINDS. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly ten years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.