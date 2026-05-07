SOPAC’s Herb + Milly Iris Gallery Presents INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition Opening Reception Thursday, May 14

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is proud to announce the opening of INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition on view in the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery beginning Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Opening Reception takes place that evening at 5:00 PM and is free and open to the public. RSVP is recommended.

Now a cherished tradition on the SOPAC calendar, Inspired Minds stands as one of the most vibrant and kinetic evenings of the year — a night when the gallery comes alive with the energy of young artists, their families, teachers, and proud communities, all gathered to celebrate the extraordinary creative talent emerging from the region’s high schools.

More than 300 students from 20 area high schools submitted over 1,000 original works for consideration, spanning a breathtaking range of genres and media, including photography, digital art, painting (acrylic, oil, and watercolor), drawing (charcoal, pastel, pencil, and ink), sculpture, fiber arts, and ceramics. Of those submissions, 70 pieces were selected for inclusion in the exhibition.

“Inspired Minds is everything SOPAC’s Arts in Education mission looks like in practice,” said Linda Beard, SOPAC’s Director of Education. “This is not a competition. It is a celebration. It is a night when we say to young artists across our region: your work matters, your voice matters, and you deserve a professional stage on which to share it.”

The Realization of SOPAC’s Arts in Education Mission

The Inspired Minds exhibition was established in the spirit of the Gallery’s namesake, Milly Iris, who was deeply passionate about providing opportunities for emerging artists. In honoring her legacy, SOPAC has made this annual exhibition a cornerstone of its Arts in Education programming, an initiative rooted in the belief that arts education is not a supplement to learning but essential to it.

Selected student artists experience every dimension of a professional exhibition: juried selection, professional installation, a formal Opening Reception, a multi-week public exhibition, and in some cases, the opportunity to sell their work. For many participants, Inspired Minds marks their first experience presenting art in a professional gallery context — a meaningful milestone at any stage of an artistic life.

Participating Schools

This year, students from the following schools submitted work for consideration:

Arts High School | Bergen County Academies | Cedar Grove High School | Central High School | Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts | Columbia High School | Irvington High School | James Caldwell High School | Lacordaire Academy | Livingston High School | Malcolm X Shabazz High School | Memorial High School | Millburn High School | Newark Academy | Nutley High School | Orange High School | Rae Kushner Yeshiva High School | Seton Hall Preparatory School | Verona High School | West Orange High School

The breadth of participating schools reflects both the depth of SOPAC’s relationships with educators across Essex County and beyond, and the growing reputation of Inspired Minds as a destination exhibition for young visual artists in the region.

Exhibition & Event Details

Opening Reception Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 5:00 PM Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC One SOPAC Way, South Orange, NJ 07079 Admission: Free | RSVP Recommended

On Display: May 14 – Aug 16

For gallery hours and more information, visit sopacnow.org

To inquire about purchasing artwork from the exhibition, contact Linda Beard at (973) 382-1035 or [email protected].

Inspired Minds is sponsored by the Iris Family Foundation. Framing is generously donated by the South Orange Frame Shop.

Featured Artwork:

From Softness to Sternness: A Reflection of Self-Judgment by Ekaterina Kalisteva

Trypophobia by Eliana Barker

The Braided Crown by Zariah Azor

# # # #

About SOPAC



The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines, and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies, and an annual juried art exhibit entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

SOPAC opened its doors in 2006, born from a shared vision of the South Orange Village Trustees and Seton Hall University as the centerpiece of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Now celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season, SOPAC continues to serve as a cultural cornerstone for the region — an economic driver for the community and a catalyst for artistic opportunity — while looking ahead to its next chapter of impact and growth.