South Mountain YMCA Cancels Duck Race, But Not Healthy Kids Day

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From the South Mountain YMCA:

Dear Duck Race fans,

After discussing the impact of last week’s Tropical Storm Ida with Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee, we are sad to announce that we will be cancelling the 2021 Duck Race. While this is not the news the community wanted to hear, safety is always our number one priority.

The Duck Race will return as is tradition on Memorial Day 2022.

We truly appreciate all of our sponsors and ticket holders to date and the volunteers and staff that have worked hard for months in the planning of this event.

HEALTHY KIDS DAY IS STILL ON!  Sunday, September 12th 11am-1pm. Bounce Houses, Rock Climbing Wall, Gaga, Basketball and plenty of fun games for the whole family! Free and Open to All.

Find out more about South Mountain YMCA programs, job opportunities, family assistance and how to donate here.

