South Orange-Maplewood Schools Earn ‘Best Communities for Music Education’ for 10th Consecutive Year

SOUTH ORANGE & MAPLEWOOD, NJ — For the 10th year in a row, the South Orange-Maplewood School District (SOMSD) has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education (BCME) designation from The NAMM Foundation. This milestone 10th-consecutive award recognizes the district’s decade-long commitment to providing outstanding music access and education to all students.

Now in its 27th year, the NAMM Foundation’s BCME program celebrates school districts and individual schools nationwide that demonstrate exceptional leadership in advancing music education. For 2026, SOMSD joins an elite group of districts recognized for making music a fundamental component of a well-rounded curriculum and expanding equitable access.

“Reaching this 10th-anniversary milestone of national recognition is a testament to the enduring dedication of our music faculty and the unwavering support of our community,” said James A. Manno, SOMSD Supervisor of Fine & Performing Arts. “This award validates our district’s mission to ensure that every student has the opportunity to experience the transformative power of music. We are incredibly proud of the culture of artistic excellence we have built together over the past decade.”

The district’s faculty shared their reflections on what this decade of excellence represents for student growth and community values:

Ebony Wiggins , Music Teacher at South Mountain Elementary School: “After 30 years in this district, I am unbelievably thankful to work in a place that truly values the arts. This recognition reflects the gift that music brings to every child in our community.”

, Music Teacher at South Mountain Elementary School: “After 30 years in this district, I am unbelievably thankful to work in a place that truly values the arts. This recognition reflects the gift that music brings to every child in our community.” Regina Bradshaw , Vocal Music Director at Maplewood Middle School: “It is gratifying to work in a community that values imparting the artistic and creative skills needed to spark an intelligent love for music and the desire to be artists. This is a life-long path worth beginning.”

, Vocal Music Director at Maplewood Middle School: “It is gratifying to work in a community that values imparting the artistic and creative skills needed to spark an intelligent love for music and the desire to be artists. This is a life-long path worth beginning.” Emily Vite , Columbia High School Music Technology and Music Theory Teacher: “Being named a ‘Best Community for Music’ again recognizes the outstanding work of my colleagues K-12, administrative advocacy, and the support of our parents. I am proud to work in a district where creative expression is encouraged and technology is valued as a way to prepare students for contemporary music careers.”

, Columbia High School Music Technology and Music Theory Teacher: “Being named a ‘Best Community for Music’ again recognizes the outstanding work of my colleagues K-12, administrative advocacy, and the support of our parents. I am proud to work in a district where creative expression is encouraged and technology is valued as a way to prepare students for contemporary music careers.” Claire Van Tine, Music Teacher at Tuscan Elementary School: “Having our district recognized by NAMM is a great honor. As a music teacher, it reaffirms that our schools and community value the arts and understand that music education develops the student in expression, confidence, and collaboration.”

The 2026 designation follows a rigorous review process conducted by the NAMM Foundation. Districts were evaluated on funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instructional time, facilities, and community support.

“Music education plays a vital role in cultivating vibrant, connected communities,” said John Mlynczak, NAMM President and CEO. “The 2026 Best Communities for Music Education recipients exemplify how meaningful access to music fosters creativity, collaboration, and lifelong learning.”

As the district celebrates this “decade of excellence,” SOMSD continues to look forward, utilizing the NAMM recognition to further expand innovative programs and ensure that high-quality music instruction remains a cornerstone of the South Orange-Maplewood experience.

About the NAMM Foundation The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants. The foundation advances active participation in music-making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving, and public service programs. For more information, please visit www.nammfoundation.org.