PHOTOS: SOMA Swish Raises Funds for All South Orange-Maplewood Elementary Schools

The following press release is from SOMA Swish. Photos are by Max Fraidstern, an 11th grade student at Columbia High School who is working with Village Green as a paid freelancer through a grant from the NJ Civic Information Consortium.

The second Annual SOMA Swish community fundraiser took place on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Columbia High School (CHS) Gym, raising funds for elementary school PTAs across the South Orange-Maplewood School District.

SOMA Swish is a district-wide elementary school basketball tournament jointly organized by the Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) from all six elementary schools in the South Orange Maplewood School District (SOMSD) with the shared goal of raising funds that directly benefit programming and initiatives at each school.

The SOMA Swish fundraiser began in 2024 as a community-building event between Seth Boyden and Clinton Elementary. In 2025, SOMA Swish expanded to include all six elementary schools for its first annual community-wide fundraiser as an important first step towards sharing resources across the elementary school PTAs. More importantly, this effort enables the PTAs to achieve their shared goal of enriching the student experience equitably and inclusively.

This year’s event had a nearly SOLD OUT triple header with over 2,500 people in attendance, bringing parents, caregivers, students, staff, and alumni together during three two-hour matches to strengthen our community and raise funds for student experiences. The success of this year’s event is a true testament to the strength of the unity in the SOMSD community and what we can accomplish when we all work together to support our schools.

The SOMA Swish team is beyond grateful to the sponsors, student volunteers from the local middle schools and the high school, as well as the attendees, for making this year’s fundraiser a tremendous leap forward for our community and the elementary school PTAs.

From the PTAs of: