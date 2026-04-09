South Orange Performing Arts Center Announces Gala 20: Featuring Max Weinberg’s Jukebox on June 12

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) celebrates its 20th Anniversary on Friday, June 12, 2026 with Gala 20: Featuring Max Weinberg’s Jukebox — a venue-wide celebration from 5:00–11:00PM.

Gala 20 transforms SOPAC into a multi-level experience unfolding around its signature glass-enclosed atrium, with guests moving through cocktail hour, dinner, performance, and a venue-wide afterparty. At the heart of the evening is Max Weinberg’s Jukebox — the interactive concert led by Bruce Springsteen’s longtime E Street Band drummer, where the audience helps shape the setlist in real time.

“Twenty years is an incredible milestone, and it wouldn’t be possible without our community. We’re grateful to everyone who has made SOPAC a home for artists and audiences to come together,” said Aida Jones, SOPAC Board Chair.

“SOPAC is a vital part of what makes South Orange such a vibrant and connected community,” said Sheena Collum, Mayor of South Orange. “For two decades, it has brought people together through the arts, and Gala 20 is a celebration of that shared spirit.”

A Milestone Moment for SOPAC

Since opening in 2006, SOPAC has been a hub for live performance, arts education, and community connection. Gala 20 honors that legacy while looking ahead to the next chapter — bringing together supporters, artists, and community leaders to celebrate what’s been built and what’s ahead. The evening will also recognize three foundational partners who have played a vital role in SOPAC’s success:

Anthony J. Leitner

Former Chair of SOPAC’s Board of Governors, whose leadership helped secure long-term financial stability and strengthen key institutional partnerships.

Seton Hall University

An original contributor to SOPAC’s construction and a continued partner in arts and education.

South Orange Village

A longstanding municipal partner instrumental in SOPAC’s growth and sustainability.



Evening Highlights

5:00–6:00PM – Cocktail Hour

6:00–8:00PM – Dinner & Program

8:00–9:30PM – Max Weinberg’s Jukebox Performance

9:30–11:00PM – Venue-Wide Afterparty

Guests can choose from a variety of ticket options, from Performance Tickets ($175) for the concert and afterparty, to Full Event Tickets ($500+) including dinner and access to the complete evening experience and additional benefits.

Supporting the Future of the Arts

As SOPAC’s largest annual fundraiser, Gala 20 supports the organization’s year-round programming, including world-class performances, visual arts exhibitions, and arts education initiatives that serve thousands of students and community members each year.

Additional opportunities to participate include event underwriting, journal advertising, and direct contributions in support of SOPAC’s mission.

Tickets and more information available at www.sopacnow.org/gala.

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About SOPAC



The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines, and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies, and an annual juried art exhibit entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

SOPAC opened its doors in 2006, born from a shared vision of the South Orange Village Trustees and Seton Hall University as the centerpiece of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Now celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season, SOPAC continues to serve as a cultural cornerstone for the region — an economic driver for the community and a catalyst for artistic opportunity — while looking ahead to its next chapter of impact and growth.