South Orange Summer Nights in Full Swing

Summer Wednesdays are in full swing in South Orange, with the remaining of the summer featuring music and movies at Flood’s Hill most Wednesday evenings.

In June, music filled the air outside the Skate House at the Duck Pond, and starting last week, concerts returned to Flood’s Hill. The line up for July concerts and August movies are listed below.

SUMMER CONCERTS

WEDNESDAYS IN JULY at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 9

Featuring: The Local Heroes

South Orange + Maplewood’s own Local Heroes hit the stage with a high-energy blend of Americana, country, and rock—led by powerhouse vocalists Charlie Pollock and Diane Davis. This hometown band knows how to bring the heat and the heart!

In addition to rocking local venues all year long, they’re also the house band for SOMA Rocks – A Singer Showcase, supporting community talent and raising funds for Columbia High School Music Parents Association.

Wednesday, July 16

Featuring: Water Towers

Get ready for a night of sweet harmonies and indie rock vibes! Water Towers, SOMA’s own indie rock cover band, brings a mix of soul, pop, and crowd-favorite tunes, all wrapped up in rich multi-part vocals and feel-good energy.

Their specialty? Indie rock covers with a unique twist—and a willingness to follow the crowd’s energy wherever it goes. A true community favorite!

Wednesday, July 23

Featuring: Sarah Hodd + The Drive

It’s gonna be a soulful summer night! Sarah Hodd + The Drive is an 8-piece powerhouse serving up explosive covers and bluesy, rockin’ originals with a throwback twist. Think neo-soul meets rock n’ roll—driven by electric vocals and a killer band that knows how to bring the energy! From soul to rock, their set spans the genres and gets the crowd moving. You don’t want to miss this one!

Wednesday, July 30

Featuring: Autumn Jones

Close out July with smooth, soulful vibes from Maplewood’s own Autumn Jones

A gifted singer-songwriter and performer, Autumn blends R&B, storytelling, and soul into original music that speaks from the heart. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, her powerful voice and heartfelt lyrics will carry you into the summer night.

Find Autumn’s music on all major streaming platforms.

SUMMER MOVIES

Wednesdays in AUGUST at 8 p.m.

August 13th: Wild Robot; DJ Lou will have a kid-friendly dance party before the movie at 7pm

August 20th: A Minecraft Movie

August 27th: Wicked