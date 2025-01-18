South Orange Symphony To Perform Free Family Concert on Sunday, January 26 at 3pm

From South Orange Symphony:

Celebrating its 75th season of concerts for the community, the South Orange Symphony presents a free Family Concert on Sunday January 26, 3pm, at the South Orange Middle School. Susan Haig conducts, and South Orange Village Mayor Sheena Collum makes a special virtuoso appearance in Leroy Anderson’s The Typewriter.

The varied program features the Columbia High School Festival Choir, directed by CHS vocal music teacher Nicholas Diaz. The 56-voice SATB ensemble will sing John Williams’s “Dry Your Tears, Afrika,” from the movie, Amistad, as well as a traditional South African song, Hlolonolofatsa.

The concert is a perfect introduction to the world of orchestral music. Selections range from Tchaikovsky’s exuberant Final Waltz from The Nutcracker, to John William’s iconic March from Superman, and the audience is informed of what each piece has to offer.

During intermission, children can visit the Instrument “Petting Zoo,” take a close look at the violins, violas, trumpets, trombones and flutes, and perhaps get a quick demo and lesson from a musician. Tchaikovsky’s brilliant Finale to his Symphony No. 5 in E minor concludes the program.

Listeners who recall using manual typewriters will appreciate Anderson’s witty showpiece, punctuated by a desk bell. South Orange Village Mayor Sheena Collum will “play” a vintage typewriter and try to keep up with the orchestra’s jazzy rhythms.

Selections from Edvard Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 highlight the dramatic colors of the orchestra: Morning Mood depicts Nature waking up as the sun rises; Anitra’s Dance is delicate and sultry, and In the Hall of the Mountain King evokes mysterious trolls breaking into a frenzied dance.

The South Orange Symphony Orchestra met for its first rehearsal on November 7, 1949 at First Presbyterian and Trinity Church on Irvington Ave in South Orange and has been active ever since – even during the Covid years. The orchestra’s 55 professional and amateur musicians are from South Orange and Maplewood and surrounding towns and counties. Students from Columbia High School, Summit High School, and the Cali School at Montclair State University have performed in recent seasons.

The Orchestra performs three free Sunday concerts each year, and special events such as the “Star-Spangled South Orange” Fourth of July Celebration at Flood’s Hill, and a Messiah Sing-Along at First Presbyterian & Trinity Church. Its mission is to present a diverse repertoire that spans classical traditions and popular forms and enhances the cultural life of our community.

The SO Symphony is seeking string players and volunteer board members. Help in publicity, fundraising, and strategic planning is most welcome. Contact the orchestra through the website or slip us a note at the concert. Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 91, South Orange, NJ 07079.

Parking is on N. Ridgewood Rd. or in the lot behind SOMS, 70 N. Ridgewood Rd., South Orange. Join the audience in singing a beloved American tune: Do, Re, Mi from The Sound of Music!