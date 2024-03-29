South Orange to Host Grand Re-Opening for Baird Recreation Center April 20

The multi-year, $15 million renovation and expansion of the Baird Center is finally complete, and South Orange is celebrating.

The township is hosting grand re-opening party on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Baird is located at 5 Mead Street in South Orange, NJ.

Now that it’s opened, the space is being filled with programming by the township’s Recreation and Cultural Affairs department, including: art, dance, sports and STEM programs for kids; crafting, fine arts, yoga, zumba and more for adults; and basketball, pickleball, volleyball and meeting rooms for all.

Spaces include the Baird Lounge & Cafe, a stage and screen room, the Pierro Gallery of South Orange, two gyms, craft rooms, a dance studio and a loft space.

South Orange Council Member Karen Hilton reports that there will also be “a wonderful library room right at the entrance on the 1st floor of the newly renovated Baird that is dedicated to library services while we are undergoing construction.” (Read more about the South Orange Public Library renovation and expansion project here. Mayor Sheena Collum reported at the March 25 Council meeting that library construction would get underway this fall.)

The Pierro Gallery, located within the Baird, will host its own re-opening on Wednesday, April 17, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., highlighting local artists:

Related coverage: