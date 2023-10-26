South Orange Looking to Reopen Baird Recreation Center to the Public in 2024

South Orange’s Baird Center should be opening to the public in 2024, township officials reported earlier this month.

The $15 million renovation of South Orange’s recreation center, which was originally targeted for a late 2022 completion — then projected for a summer 2023 reopening — has been delayed by supply chain issues impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Village Administrator Julie Doran.

However, the project is not over budget, according to the Village President Sheena Collum.

“We are still expecting that come the New Year is when we will start opening the building up to the public,” said Collum as the South Orange Board of Trustees approved several more change orders for the project at its October 9 meeting. The project now numbers approximately 70 change orders, but remains within budget due to a built-in 10% contingency.

“We have some transition period where we need to move staff in and we have some miscellaneous items, but we are very, very eager to see this project come to life in the new year,” said Collum.

“It’s been a long process through COVID and other supply chain issues,” added Doran, “but we are nearing completion, and it is our hope that our Village staff will be moving in under a temporary certificate of occupancy before the end of the year to be able to establish programming in the Baird Center for the new year.”

“So we’re getting very close and looking forward to giving tours to the public soon,”said Doran.

According to the Village website, the renovation includes: “roof replacement, repairs and restoration of the building exterior, including the replacement of the 2nd story porch, and a complete renovation of the community center interior. The ‘new’ building will include a beautiful community space and café that leads out to the porch, dance and fitness spaces, dedicated art rooms, a multi-purpose performance space and a public meeting space. The Pierro Gallery will be housed on the first level in the renovated building. Finally, there will be a two-story field house addition that will include a garage and storage on the ground level and a gymnasium and event space on the 2nd floor.”

Paddle courts that were removed from the Baird complex are now expected to be restored — along with tennis courts and new pickleball courts — as part of renovations to the Cameron Field Recreation Area improvements, which have been approved but are not yet funded or scheduled for construction. Collum recently told Village Green that the Village had been unsuccessful in obtaining a necessary matching Greenacres grant for the project, but was continuing to seek funding.

Read more: $15M Baird Center Renovation Nears Completion in South Orange

South Orange also recently unveiled preliminary designs for a $13-16M renovation and expansion of the South Orange Public Library. The town has bonded $16M for the project, with $6.5M to be reimbursed by the state.

Bids for the town’s River Greenway Project were recently rejected when they came in 33% higher than budgeted with “even the lowest bidder.”

