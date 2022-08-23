Springfield Avenue Partnership Presents: The MAPSO Funk Fest August 27

From Springfield Avenue Partnership:

The Springfield Avenue Partnership (SAP) is proud to present 2022’s MAPSO Funk Fest, a celebration of creativity, community, diversity, wellness, and local businesses. MAPSO Funk Fest returns for its second year on Saturday, August 27, from 1 pm to 7 pm at the Springfield Ave Gazebo and Maplecrest Park in Maplewood, NJ, at 1688 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood. (Rain date is August 28.)

Funk Fest is a free vibrant event where people of all backgrounds and ages are welcome to enjoy funk, house & soul music, local eateries, kids’ activities, and creative talent, while connecting with family and friends, both old and new. It will be a free-flowing event with picnic blankets and chairs encouraged. MAPSO Funk Fest welcomes Black, minority, women, and LGBTQ+ owned vendors and talent for a truly inclusive event.

The music lineup is curated by Gregory Burrus Productions and features a mix of live bands and DJs. Talent includes DJ K3yflo, DJ Jodi Tweeks, Forget the Whale, MPACK Live!, and DJ Ali.

MAPSO Funk Fest is an all-ages event. A kids zone will have a bounce house, games, and arts & crafts activities! Guests 21 and over are welcome to hang out in the beer garden serving local craft brews from Montclair Brewery.

Attendees can pack their own food or dine out at one of the more than a dozen food vendors serving everything from lobster rolls and BBQ to ice cream and lemonade. The full list of food vendors can be found at the MAPSO Funk Fest Website.

MAPSO Funk Fest’s festive marketplace will feature over three dozen vendors from the local area. Wares for sale include jewelry, home goods, artwork, greeting cards, candles, as well as original MAPSO Funk Fest merchandise.

The MAPSO Funk Fest is free to attend and is sponsored by:

Collectively, The Botanica Boutique, The Apothecarium , The Jewel School , and Gregory Burrus Productions.

About the Springfield Avenue Partnership (SAP): SAP, the district management corporation of the Springfield Avenue Special Improvement District, is a self-governed entity supporting local businesses within the improvement district, and is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation governed by a Board of Trustees comprised of business and property owners, local residents and municipal officials.