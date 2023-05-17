Arts & CultureBusinessCommunityEventsFood & WellnessMaplewoodSponsored

Springfield Avenue Partnership to Host Mayfest Celebration on Sunday, May 21

by Springfield Avenue Partnership
written by Springfield Avenue Partnership
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Springfield Avenue Partnership:

Springfield Avenue Partnership’s annual MayFest Street Fair returns to Springfield Avenue Maplewood on Sunday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

The fair runs along Springfield Avenue in Maplewood NJ, from Indiana Street to Rutgers Street. This family-friendly event includes activities for the kids (bounce castle, train rides, and more) plus retail vendors selling a wide variety of food and merchandise. Participants include local businesses and non-profits as well as craft and food vendors from around the region. 

MayFest will also feature stages with live music by popular local bands, a DJ, and special performances and demonstrations by Springfield Avenue dance and self-defense studios.

Local demonstrations at the corner of Springfield Ave and Yale Street include*:

  • 11:30pm—In-Tune Music School
  • 1:00pm—LaChaney’s Dance and Music Academy
  • 1:30pm—Blue Life Karate
  • 2:00pm—Inspirational Dance
  • 2:30pm— CHS Step Team 

The line up of local bands at the corner of Springfield Avenue and Prospect Street is*: 

(Hourly from 11AM to 5PM)

  • Bruno Lee—Solo trumpet performing gospel, jazz, R&B, & Reggae 
  • Big Romance—Classic rock, pop, and folk with sweet harmonies 
  • Tom Lucas & Erica Cohn—Acoustic power pop 
  • The Fanny Pack—Electric and eclectic jazz instrumentals  
  • ZööS Band—Rock power trio bringing the best of the 60s and 70s 
  • Hypnotized—Energetic pop and rock 

*Line-ups subject to change

MayFest is made possible through the support and generosity of our sponsors, all of which are local businesses:

The Apothecarium | DCH Millburn Audi | Marigold Dentistry and Orthodontics | Your Third BaseOur Gang Travel | Fringe Collaborative |

MayFest 2023 is presented by DCH Millburn Audi and The Apothecarium and hosted by the Springfield Avenue Partnership. More information can be found on our website: www.springfieldavenue.com

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

BOE President Wittleder Offers Apology, BOE Member Winkfield...

UPDATE: Columbia High School Long Range Facilities Plan...

26th Annual DeHart Piano Recital Delights Listeners

South Orange-Maplewood District Announces Montrose Employee Resignation

Allegations of Interference & Misogyny Are Leveled—and Denied—in...

American Theater Group Presents Searing Drama ‘Right to be...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE