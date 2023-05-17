Springfield Avenue Partnership to Host Mayfest Celebration on Sunday, May 21

From Springfield Avenue Partnership:
Springfield Avenue Partnership’s annual MayFest Street Fair returns to Springfield Avenue Maplewood on Sunday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The fair runs along Springfield Avenue in Maplewood NJ, from Indiana Street to Rutgers Street. This family-friendly event includes activities for the kids (bounce castle, train rides, and more) plus retail vendors selling a wide variety of food and merchandise. Participants include local businesses and non-profits as well as craft and food vendors from around the region.
MayFest will also feature stages with live music by popular local bands, a DJ, and special performances and demonstrations by Springfield Avenue dance and self-defense studios.
Local demonstrations at the corner of Springfield Ave and Yale Street include*:
- 11:30pm—In-Tune Music School
- 1:00pm—LaChaney’s Dance and Music Academy
- 1:30pm—Blue Life Karate
- 2:00pm—Inspirational Dance
- 2:30pm— CHS Step Team
The line up of local bands at the corner of Springfield Avenue and Prospect Street is*:
(Hourly from 11AM to 5PM)
- Bruno Lee—Solo trumpet performing gospel, jazz, R&B, & Reggae
- Big Romance—Classic rock, pop, and folk with sweet harmonies
- Tom Lucas & Erica Cohn—Acoustic power pop
- The Fanny Pack—Electric and eclectic jazz instrumentals
- ZööS Band—Rock power trio bringing the best of the 60s and 70s
- Hypnotized—Energetic pop and rock
*Line-ups subject to change
MayFest is made possible through the support and generosity of our sponsors, all of which are local businesses:
The Apothecarium | DCH Millburn Audi | Marigold Dentistry and Orthodontics | Your Third Base | Our Gang Travel | Fringe Collaborative |
MayFest 2023 is presented by DCH Millburn Audi and The Apothecarium and hosted by the Springfield Avenue Partnership. More information can be found on our website: www.springfieldavenue.com