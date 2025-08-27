Arts & CultureSouth Orange

Star of Stage & Screen Alan Cumming Visits Pierro Gallery in South Orange

by The Village Green

The 25-year retrospective of Cumming’s career, by photographer Steve Vaccariello, highlights Cumming’s “raw charisma, bold queerness, and theatrical rebellion.”


BAFTA, Tony, Emmy and Olivier award-winner Alan Cumming attended the opening night of “25 Years of Fearless Fame, Fluidity & Fierceness” at the Pierro Gallery at The Baird in South Orange on August 26.

The show is a 25-year retrospective of Cumming’s career, as seen through the lens of photographer Steve Vaccariello, highlighting Cumming’s “raw charisma, bold queerness, and theatrical rebellion. From stage to screen to sheer spectacle, it’s a life lived at full volume.”

Cumming is best known for playing Eli Gold on the CBS television show The Good Wife and for his performance as The Master of Ceremonies in the West End and Broadway revivals of Cabaret.

More recently, fans have enjoyed Cumming’s turn as the mayor in the Apple TV+ musical comedy series Schmigadoon!

“25 Years of Fearless Fame, Fluidity & Fierceness” will be on view at the Pierro Gallery, 5 Mead Street, South Orange, NJ, from August 26 – November 2, 2025. See hours here.

The show is “free and fabulous.”

Proceeds from this show will be donated to @translifeline, a grassroots hotline and non-profit offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis — for the trans community, by the trans community.

Photos by Joy Yagid:

