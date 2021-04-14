Support SOPAC by Participating in its Virtual Fundraiser, the SOPAC Scavenger Hunt, on May 1-2

From South Orange Performing Arts Center

SOPAC Scavenger Hunt

Virtual Fundraiser

Saturday, May 1 at 10AM through Sunday, May 2 at 5PM

Support South Orange Performing Arts Center by participating in the SOPAC Scavenger Hunt! Complete missions (activities), earn points, and take the lead to victory. Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 players!

Missions range from text, photo, or location-based instructions for you to complete at your own pace during the weekend of May 1-2.

We welcome players from near and far, ages 5-105! While some missions will involve South Orange and Maplewood community locales, most can be completed right from your own home/neighborhood.

SOPAC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

How to Play

SOPAC Scavenger Hunt Demo – How to Download and Play with GooseChase App

Once you’ve purchased your tickets, detailed instructions on how to play will be emailed to you. Download the free GooseChase mobile app found on Android Google Play or iPhone App Store.

When the game is active on Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2, you’ll be presented with missions you can complete by submitting a photo/video, text, or GPS check-in. To complete the mission, select it from the list and hit the “Snap Evidence” button.

Make sure to complete missions accurately! If the mission states to post a photo with a dog, and you post a photo with a dog displayed on a computer, you might lose points! We want the game to be fair, but also a fun challenge. If you go above and beyond with your post and take a photo with 10 dogs, you might get bonus points!

You’ll be able to keep track of how you’re doing with the leaderboard. Notifications from SOPAC will come through the GooseChase app as new missions become available over the course of the game.

Tickets

Adult $35 – Per individual player

Child (Ages 5-15) $10 – Per individual player

Family $75 – Up to two adults and two children

Questions? Please contact Katelyn Fatzler at (973) 712-4102 or katelyn@sopacnow.org.

Sponsored By



