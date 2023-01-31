The Adult School Kicks Off its 90th Anniversary with New Classes and Events 

From the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School:

Spring has sprung at the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School! SOMAS is kicking off its 90th year with an exciting slate of fun events and over 100 classes! We’ve got lectures, fitness, technology, arts and crafts, performing arts, fine arts and so much more! Browse the online catalog, sign up for our weekly newsletter and register for classes at SOMADULTSCHOOL.ORG.

SPRING HIGHLIGHTS:

The Spring 2023 semester also features a trove of over 100 stimulating classes and entertaining events:

Join us again at The Village at SOPAC for our popular Arthouse Film Festival, starting March 13.

Take a day trip with our Moonlight Beach Walk, Guided Eco-Cruise and Vintage Shopping with a Pro.

Have a fun night on the town with: BYOB Poetry Salon at The Write Space, a Paella Party at Kitchen Table Maplewood, Trivia Night at 4 City Brewing Co. and a Wine Pairing Dinner at Village Hall Restaurant.

Get your heart pumping (and some fresh air) with: Pilates, Yoga, Birding in NJ, Tap Dance, Flamenco, Couch to 5K, Zumba & Zumba Gold, T’ai Chi and Golf.

For the kiddos: Suzuki Violin Lessons, What to Expect in Middle School, Junior Golf, Run for Fun and Spring Break Golf Camp.

Spark your creative juices with classes like Pinot & Pottery, Adventures in Watercolors, Pet Portraits in Collage, Gel Plate Printmaking, Calligraphy, Hooked on Knitting, Intro to Water Soluble Oil Paint, Abstract Mixed Media Workshop, Understanding Sewing Patterns, and Dorodango: The Art of Polishing Mud Balls.

Take control of your future and finances with: Retirement Income Planning, Divorce Demystified, Design Her Future, The Fundamentals of Investing, Long-Term Planning 101 and Social Security & Medicare.

Kickstart fun home and garden projects with Home Staging, Upholstery, Native Plant Basics, Master Your Sewing Machine, Planning & Prepping a Native Plant Garden or Enhance Your Home: Be Smart With What You Have.

Embrace your inner extrovert (and funny bone) with Finding Joy Through Juggling, Improv for Everyone, Enjoy Speaking, Intro to Professional Voice Over, A Public Speaking Intensive and Stand-Up Comedy.

Need help getting pen to paper? Check out: A Memoir Workshop, A Newbie’s Guide to the Publishing Process, Create a Children’s Picture Book, Creative Writing, Grant Writing and How to Publish (or Create) a Children’s Book.

Stimulate your mind (and bring a friend) with: Chess for Beginners, Mah Jongg for Everyone, Bridge and Superpower Memory.

Explore your musical side with Guitar 1&2 and Instant Piano for Busy People.

Dive into languages with: French, Italian, Spanish and ESL.

Have a sweet tooth? Join us for a Craft Chocolate Tasting.

Tap into your spiritual self with: Sound Bath Experience, Meditation, Psychic Reading, Tarot.

Lose Weight, Stop Smoking or Relieve Stress with Hypnosis.

Dive into technology with: Cutting the Cord on Cable, Clean Up, Edit & Share Photos, Excel, Shutterfly Photo Books, Passwords: Never Forget and Getting the Most Out of Google.

Planning for college? Check out A Family Guide to Finding the Right College and Lentz & Lentz SAT/ACT Prep.

Learn key life skills with Executive Functions & The Challenges of ADHD and Understanding Your Child with ADHD.

There’s truly something for EVERYONE in this catalog and classes fill up quickly, so sign up today!

More classes will be added throughout the semester so be sure to get on the mailing list — sign up at www.somadultschool.org.

The Adult School is a nonprofit organization and does not receive any taxpayer funding. The school relies solely on the revenue from tuition and contributions from our vital community. To donate or become a sponsor, please email: schoolinfo@somadultschool.org or visit the website.